As coronavirus spreads, more questions about Trump arise

During his address, Trump also made it sound like his ban would prevent traveling U.S. citizens from returning to their country – with the exception of those citizens who’ve undergone “appropriate screenings.” The Trump regime subsequently said that, oops, his ban exempts all U.S. citizens, it’s mostly intended to target certain foreign nationals.

And during his address, Trump announced a major breakthrough with health insurers: “I met with the leaders of the health insurance industry who have agreed to waive all co-payments for coronavirus treatments.” Turns out, that was bull. A spokesman for the health insurance lobby later said that insurers will only waive “for testing. Not for treatment.”

Even worse was what he didn’t say at all. Amidst all his patriotic breast-beating, he never mentioned that the United States isn’t mass-testing its citizens the way other countries are, much less tried to explain the reasons for our poor preparedness. That he would never do, of course, because that would require owning up to his manifest failures.