At the movies

“Revvin' up your engine

Listen to her howlin' roar

Metal under tension

Beggin' you to touch and go

Highway to the Danger Zone

Ride into the Danger Zone…”

You’ll have to forgive me for quoting some of Kenny Logins’ hit “Danger Zone.” As I write this, I’m about 30 minutes removed from walking out of the theater and having just seen “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The highly-anticipated and 36-years-in-the-making-sequel was phenomenal. It had action, comedy, romance and drama. An added bonus was an appearance by original “Top Gun” co-star Val “Iceman” Kilmer, who has had serious health issues in recent years.

Before the movie actually started, a special message from “Top Gun” Star Tom Cruise played. In it, he thanked patrons for seeing the movie in the theater, where he believes it is meant to be seen.

Leaving the theater in Texas (where I’m currently on vacation), my Dad and I commented on how it was such a fun experience. It reminded me what I love about cinema.

There’s just something so special about seeing a movie on the big silver screen, hearing the bass coming from the massive speakers, watching it in a room full of others, and of course, the popcorn.

Don’t get me wrong, I love streaming. And when the pandemic was in full swing, I took full advantage of the option to stream movies from my couch. I went a solid year without visiting a movie theater.

My family and a few friends had a big movie night in summer 2021, where we streamed Marvel’s “Black Widow” on Disney+. It was awesome!

But, it wasn’t quite the same. That movie deserved to be seen in theaters.

I began making my way back to the movies as things improved as far as the pandemic, and every time, I am reminded just how much fun going to the theater can be.

I personally love that Columbus has a movie theater, where we can go see the latest releases without having to drive out of town to see. Let’s not take it for granted.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is an absolute thrill ride. Don’t wait to see it on a streaming platform or DVD. Cruise is absolutely right when he says it’s a movie that deserves to be seen and was made for the cinema.

Matt Lindberg is the marketing director at Parkway Plaza. Reach him via email at mlindberg41@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0