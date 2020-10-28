Our public health departments report that many of the new cases they’re tracing have come from informal gatherings in people’s homes. It’s important to remember that just because you’re well-acquainted with someone, does not mean they can’t transmit the virus to you. I encourage Nebraskans, even in private settings, to avoid the Three Cs.

Throughout the pandemic, we’ve trusted Nebraskans to exercise common sense and good judgment in their social interactions. Nebraskans have responded as they usually do: by looking after their neighbors and doing the right thing. I’m confident folks in our state will continue to exercise good judgment. This will help preserve our hospital capacity and prevent the need for more restrictive measures.

As we manage the virus, there is good news to report. Students have successfully returned to the classroom this fall to resume in-person learning. Restaurants are welcoming back diners, Main Street shops have reopened to customers, and religious congregants are gathering to worship. We’ll also finally get to see Husker football this weekend as the Big Red takes on Ohio State. As we return to a more normal life, we’re seeing encouraging signs of growth. In fact, Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation at just 3.5%.