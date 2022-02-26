Back to the future

Hello again!

Some of you may have seen this column and immediately thought “misprint!” Let me assure you, it’s not. I resigned from my position as managing editor of The Columbus Telegram regional newsroom last summer to pursue some new endeavors here in town; however, I’m honored and extremely thankful of Managing Editor Monica Garcia and Regional Publisher Carrie Colburn for inviting me to bring back my weekly column.

Columbus is my family’s home - we love it here. I love all the people at the Telegram, who work hard every day to gather the news and put out high-quality products online and in print.

Leaving the Telegram was bittersweet, the sweet part being Garcia could possibly take over the managing editor role. When I decided I was going to pursue something new, I actually recommended Garcia to Lee Enterprises as a viable candidate. I was happy to help recruit her, filling her in on Columbus and helping give her a tour.

I met Monica - I’m going to break journalism standards and call her by her first name instead of last because we're friends and it's more personal - back in summer 2013, when I was the news editor of a daily newspaper in Colorado and she came on as our summer intern.

My managing editor at the time assigned me the task of being in charge of our two summer interns joining us for a little over three months, warning me that having interns is like babysitting and reminding me how happy he was that he could pass it to his No. 2. “JOY!" I thought to myself.

I didn’t have high expectations for interns, but I will tell you, Monica won me over. We had a lot of similar interests, but more importantly, I loved her work ethic. She was just out of college, but handled herself like a pro on the job. She was constantly chasing down news tips, asking thoughtful questions during interviews, writing really solid stories and taking good pictures. But what made her dangerous was her desire to get better. She would ask questions on how to improve or I would point something out, and she never made the same mistake twice. She progressively got better and better throughout the summer.

A couple years later, my family and I were living in a suburb of Raleigh, North Carolina, where I had gotten a managing editor position. She flew halfway across the country to come visit us.

A few years later I was back at the paper where we had previously worked together, only this time as the managing editor. I ended up hiring Monica to be my news editor, and we accomplished a lot. We were like Batman and Robin, successfully leading our newsroom to numerous state and national honors and reminding readers of the power of credible journalism.

On a side note, Telegram Reporter Andrew Kiser was also on our staff at the time and did a really good job as he got started in his career.

Monica is a great leader and journalist, but equally as important, she’s a terrific friend and person who is passionate about the community she lives in. She desires to do a great job.

If you have a criticism, reach out to her. She’s always striving to improve things. And when you see the occasional mistake, please be kind and remember we’re all human and human error happens to all of us - it just happens to be on public display when you’re a journalist.

Despite what some may think, journalism is not easy. Social media isn’t the news.

Look at me - the last few paragraphs are probably a bit biased. But, I'm excusing myself. Journalism helped me provide for my family, use what I consider is a gift from God, stay connected to my late mother (who recognized I had a talent for writing early on in my life and encouraged me to pursue it) and meet some of my closest friends, including Monica and former Telegram Regional Publisher Vincent Laboy.

I didn’t fully understand the positive impact the written word could have on someone, or at least I forgot about it, until last December. A longtime Telegram reader had reached out to me last summer to say she enjoyed my columns over the years. I told her I would be at Parkway Plaza and invited her to stop by if she was ever around. To my surprise, right before Christmas, she popped by to say "hello" and told me she missed my columns.

Unfortunately, I cannot recall her name. But, if you’re reading this, you made my day. Thank you for your kind words

Thanks to everyone for reading.

Matt Lindberg is the marketing director at Parkway Plaza, 4471 41st Ave. in Columbus. Reach him via email at matt@getvrly.com.

