Backing our officers

Columbus Police Chief Charles Sherer on Thursday night pulled up at Parkway Plaza with his beautiful custom grill, ready to grill dozens of hot dogs. Before long, officers from the Columbus Police Department also showed up to pitch in.

They were all smiles and friendly as they grilled up a storm despite the wicked heat for a little more than two hours. This wasn’t a publicity stunt or something they were doing for attention - it was just pure kindness. I had reached out to the chief about a week earlier to see if he would be willing to grill for Parkway Plaza’s first-ever “Red, White and Brews,” a Fourth of July-inspired cookout to benefit Sammy’s Superheroes.

When I first asked him, the chief was very receptive to doing it. The police’s efforts also helped us raise hundreds of dollars for Sammy’s.

Seeing members of CPD interact with the community and having them on site had me thinking about how fortunate our community is today to have the law enforcement officers we do. For a while, it seemed like all the major national headlines in America revolved around police brutality of some kind. It was disheartening.

But not in Columbus or Platte County. In fact, one of my favorite headlines in the Telegram was from June 2020 revolving around a local Black Lives Matter protest. There had been rumors the local protest could take a violent turn; however, it was just the opposite. Protestors, local law enforcement and firefighters ended up bonding over pizza and took a picture together.

When I first moved to town and took on the managing editor role at The Telegram, I made a point early on to meet with Chief Sherer and Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff. I assured them then that my goal was that we covered law enforcement fair and respectfully. That meant not just covering arrests, but stories about staff and developments, positive happenings. I don’t know if either man fully believed me, but I believe the Telegram has done a nice job in the last five years of covering law enforcement fairly and accurately.

Sherer and Wemhoff were always transparent and respectful to me when I called them to ask questions - even those times when the questions were not the most pleasant. I appreciated that.

Having had the opportunity to interview them numerous times, it’s evident these two law enforcement leaders care about the community. I’d say the same about all the officers and deputies I’ve interacted with at functions, or that one time a few years ago I got pulled over for speeding (my bad), but the officer was very kind when he pulled me over.

What’s important to remember is public safety is a public service. When our law enforcement officers and firefighters go to work, they’re actively choosing to set others ahead of themselves. Yes, they’re part of something bigger than themselves. But, when they take off the uniform, they’re regular people like us. They have the same hopes and dreams; they have spouses, kids and siblings.

Although, unfortunately, there are some bad seeds in every profession, we mustn’t let those bad apples sour are opinions on everyone in law enforcement. Locally, we have some of the best around who serve and protect us.

These officers, deputies and emergency medical services professionals — they are the embodiment of a superhero.

So to all our local law enforcement officers, thank you for your service in making our community a good and safe place to live.

Matt Lindberg is the marketing director of Parkway Plaza. Reach him via email at mLindberg41@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0