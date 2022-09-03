Bad smells and good moments

“You smell like Grandma,” my daughter said the other day. And, while I was quite sure she meant well, I recollected the pungent, eye-watering scent of my own grandmother’s perfume and questioned the compliment.

Isn’t it intriguing that one small whiff can take you back - in an instant - to another time, place, or person?

I smell popcorn and suddenly I am a teenager at the drive-in movie theatre with my friends. The aroma of roses evokes images of my parents. The smell of hay reminds me of the muscle it took to hoist heavy bales onto a flatbed as my brother drove Dad’s old tractor through a field.

Such vivid memories, it’s as if they occurred only seconds before.

Now, mind you, not all scents are so wonderful. In fact, some of the less-than-appealing fragrances summon pretty, potent memoirs. Yet, even then, at least for me, nostalgia dominates the senses, especially when the scents literally stink. Here are a few examples.

Cistern water. The same grandmother with the strong eau de toilette lived on a farm in rural Minnesota. The water she used for everything from making egg coffee to scrubbing Grandpa’s overalls against a washboard came from a large cistern on her property.

Mom would run me a bath when we stayed there overnight, and I recall the water’s crisp, metal bouquet bordered on rotten egg. Yet, when combined with a small bar of Ivory soap and my mother’s loving attention, the odor evolved into the soothing celebration of a warm, terry-cloth towel, flannel pajamas, and a good night’s sleep in Grandma’s big guest bed.

Manure. Yes, it reeks. However, for me, it symbolizes aspirations to entertain. Prior to my first creative writing class, I wanted to be a singer/songwriter.

Carrying the guitar Santa gave me for Christmas, I would make my way out into the same hayfield I helped my brother clear. There, in the center of about a dozen Herefords, I would sing my original songs, crooning them into the night, as if on a stage in Central Park.

The bovines and their babes were the perfect audience, watching with mild interest and chewing their cuds to my lyrical strums. With summer stars overhead and crickets as my back-up singers, I reveled in that atmosphere of music and manure.

Cigarettes. Probably my favorite, worst smell is cigarettes.

When I was five, my mother took classes to earn her college degree and become a teacher. Kindergarten was a half a day, so someone needed to pick me up at noon, and Dad volunteered.

A highway patrolman at the time, he would pull up along the curb in his patrol car and wait for me. I gushed with excitement and pride at the sight of him, sometimes standing there, six foot two, in his uniform, cowboy boots, and brimmed hat.

I left the other kids in a wake of “oohs” and “ahhs,” as I skipped toward the passenger side. Dad would open the door, lift me into front seat, and buckle me in. Sometimes, if he was in a playful mood, he would flip his lights and siren briefly as we drove away, leaving my classmates with jaws open and eyes as big as eggshells.

Life was different back then. Passengers often sat up front, and our unique “bring your child to work days” meant I could ride with him until he could be reprieved of his babysitting duties when Mom was home.

Inside, the smell of coffee and cigarettes permeated the front seat. Dad didn’t smoke, but the ashtray would nearly overflow from nervous passengers who had waited as he wrote them a ticket, called in a license plate check, or requested a tow truck.

Dad also kept a thermos of coffee and Styrofoam cups handy. His job was to protect the public, yet he understood needing assistance, the aftermath of accidents, and the general accountability for one’s actions could cause concern, fear, and a craving for a cup to calm one’s nerves.

His rifle lay horizontal beneath the front seat, and when I got tired, I would lay my head against the holster on his right hip and let the lights and sounds of the Motorola dispatch radio lull me to sleep.

I will never forget that safe and secure ambiance of cigarette smell, sunshine across the front seat, and the satisfaction of being his little girl.

If I were to ask you your favorite worst smells, what might you say? Do we have any in common? Are they rooted in your childhood, or are they aromatic reveries you are leaving behind for those you love?

Jeanne Schieffer is a published writer, poet, and professional communicator with undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of South Dakota and the University of Nebraska-Kearney, respectively. She can be reached at threesidescolumn@gmail.com. Schieffer’s column will publish the first Saturday of every month.