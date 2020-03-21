Baseball suspended, fans won't miss lackluster game

I may be in the minority, but Major League Baseball’s decision to suspend the season until at least mid-May doesn’t bother me.

Long ago, as the game moved further away from the baseball I grew up with and loved, I became disenchanted with its direction. My list of gripes is long, but I’ll name just one of my dozens of complaints – the nonsensical homerun explosion. In 2019, batters hit a record 6,776 homers, 20 percent more than any season in baseball’s history. Boring!

When asked to identify baseball’s biggest problem, Pete Rose said that the proliferation of home runs tops his list. Rose said that in today’s game, every batter represents a home run threat. “You get tired of watching the highlights … every hit is a home run,” Rose said.

But for MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, an owner-friendly lawyer and baseball’s chief bean counter, the more homers, the merrier. Manfred admitted that juiced baseballs, which he approved and that contribute to the tedious home run burst, should be examined and reconsidered. Time will tell if Manfred is serious about returning to the old ball, but his previous actions prove that Manfred is the traditional game’s avowed enemy.