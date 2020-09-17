Becoming the best state for veterans

Support for Veteran and Military Caregivers: This week, I proclaimed Nebraska as a “Hidden Heroes” state to recognize the men and women serving as caregivers for our military members and veterans. Over 5.5 million Americans serve as military caregivers. These spouses, parents, children, and other loved ones provide vital, ongoing support to veterans who are ill or injured. These frontline caregivers are critically important to our veterans’ well-being, and they deserve our recognition, thanks, and support.

One of these hidden heroes, Andrea Dorsey, lives in Omaha. Her husband, Joe, received a Purple Heart after being injured by an IED explosion while serving in Iraq in 2004. The trauma of the IED explosion has caused Joe to have chronic physical pain in his neck and back. It’s also left some of the invisible scars that so many of our brave men and women carry home from the battlefield. As a caregiver, Andrea gives emotional support to Joe, while also tirelessly searching for resources to best help him cope with the wounds he sustained in Iraq. She has also worked as a teacher and is a mom to two boys. Andrea’s advocacy on behalf of military caregivers inspired us to take action to become a Hidden Heroes state. In this capacity, we’ll be holding an annual observance to recognize the state’s military and veteran caregivers. We’ve designated a point person at the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) to offer assistance to caregivers who need support. The NDVA has also created a webpage (veterans.nebraska.gov/hiddenheroes) to raise awareness of the Hidden Heroes in Nebraska and to help them to connect with one another and to available resources.