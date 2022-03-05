Beer and Bagel Relay on tap

Early on after moving to Columbus in May 2018, someone knew I had a 3-year-old daughter at the time and encouraged me to sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

My first thought was, “what’s that?” Well, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is a book-gifting program that mails free books to children from birth until they begin school in participating areas. Here, it’s funded through the Columbus Area United Way. Any child age birth through four who resides in the City of Columbus, or whose parent/guardian works in Columbus; works at Cargill in nearby Schuyler or at the Sentinel Buildings in Albion, is eligible for the Columbus Area United Way Imagination Library program. Books are mailed to the address listed on the registration form.

We signed our daughter up, and I must say, it proved to be quite impressive. The books were high-quality, and our little one loved getting mail each month for the last year she was eligible. More importantly, kids who are encouraged to read at an early age have better comprehension of things around them, according to youngreadersfoundation.org. They develop smart-thinking abilities and are more receptive to creativity and ideas that other kids their age lack.

One of the things that was most intriguing about becoming marketing director at Parkway Plaza was the ability to try and do good things for the community. Oftentimes I hear people say that there’s nothing to do in Columbus, and when I do, my thinking is, “maybe you’re not looking hard enough.” There are all sorts of options - live music, movie theater, happy hours, youth athletics, local restaurants, bars, shopping and more.

But this all got me thinking - “what could we do?” The trails in north Columbus and being in close proximity to Big Apple Bagels served as the inspiration. I’m proud to announce Parkway Plaza’s first-ever Beer & Bagel Relay, set to take place Saturday, May 7, 2022.

How does it work? Participants sign up in teams of two and will have to run a total of four laps around Lake Esther (two laps per person) and then complete five “Minute To Win It” style challenges. There will be prizes for the top five teams, and everyone will be able to enjoy a complimentary Big Apple Bagels’ bagel and a beverage (beer for those 21+).

I wanted to break free from the traditional run and make this as family friendly as possible, which is why we’ve included the challenges at the end. People of all ages are welcome. Registration is live and can be done at http://getmeregistered.com/PPBeerandBagel. Teams can sign up for just $40 through April 1, and then it will be $50 per team between April 2-22nd.

The best part? It was important to me that we use our events to help the community in different ways. With this in mind, the registration fees will go to the Columbus Area United Way and support its Imagination Library. Thank you to United Way Executive Director Hope Freshour and the United Way board for your willingness to be part of this event.

Here’s your chance to do some good and have some fun. We hope to see a great turnout on May 7th!

Matt Lindberg is the marketing director at Parkway Plaza, 4471 41st Ave. in Columbus. Reach him via email at matt@getvrly.com.

