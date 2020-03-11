Being the best-prepared state for COVID-19

Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) has been all over the news and top of mind for Americans as the virus reaches new corners of the world. As it spreads, we’re working hard to make Nebraska the best-prepared state in the country. We’ll need everyone’s help to blunt its impact on Nebraska and to keep our families and communities as healthy as possible.

Coronavirus has the potential to spread quickly, and we need to take immediate action to be prepared.

As you prepare, think of how you would get ready for an incoming snowstorm. If you wait until it starts snowing, it’s too late. Now is the time to make sure you have two weeks’ worth of food and water, to ensure a continuous supply of prescription drugs, and to plan for what to do in case schools and daycares close or you have to work from home.

Practicing good health habits can also help prevent the spread of coronavirus and other respiratory infections:

Bump elbows rather than shake hands to prevent the transfer of germs.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Do not greet people with hugs or kisses.

Wash hands often to protect yourself from germs.