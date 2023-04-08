I wiped the sweat from my forehead, clenched my fists together and told myself it would be OK. But as I looked out into the church from a hallway on a June 2013 morning, I didn’t think I could do it.

It was my mother’s funeral and she had requested I give her eulogy. Writing it? That came easy. But having deliver it to an audience of more than a hundred people, I just didn’t think I could keep it together.

I had recited it to myself dozens of times that week, practicing so I make my mom proud. But, it just never felt right.

I told my wife all morning how nervous I was, how I couldn’t remember anything and how I couldn’t do it. But she assured me that I would be good.

As the service began, I kept thinking to myself how I was going to mess up. And then one of my uncles introduced me.

This was it. All eyes on me.

I walked up to the front, visibly shaking as I pulled the microphone toward me and could see everyone looking up at me, waiting to hear what I was going to say. I saw family members, my mom’s friends, her co-workers and so many more.

“Mom, please help me,” I thought quietly.

I took one more look at the audience when a sudden sense of warmth surrounded me - a feeling I’ve only ever recognized one other time.

I spoke for several minutes, recalling all sorts of stories about the person my mother was and what she meant to not only me, but all the people she came into contact with throughout the years. I conquered.

When I returned to my seat, my wife and Dad told me I had done a great job, that my Mom would be proud and that they didn’t even see me reading anything.

I suddenly looked in my jacket and found my speech - I had never taken it out of my pocket but instead recited it by heart. I knew instantly in that moment my mom had been with me that day. I like to think that sense of warmth was her way of telling me she was there with me and that I could do it.

A few days later, I was at the gym working out and began to think about her some more. As I ran, I thought about how I wish she would give me a sign that she was good.

I quickly noticed the next song that came on my random Spotify playlist was “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boys II Men, a song about losing loved ones.

Fast forward to Christmas that same year. My Dad and his mom, my Noni as I always affectionately called her, came out to spend the holiday with us. My grandfather, Harvey, had passed away just weeks earlier. Well, we were walking my dogs and kind of got lost as we made our way through town. Noni had been telling us all kinds of stories she had about my grandfather and rightfully got sad, relenting how much she missed him. We all did. But at that moment we happened to look up at the street sign and noticed we were walking along “Harvey Circle.”

“It’s a sign,” Noni said. “He’s telling us he’s OK.”

Sunday will bring Easter, a religious holiday that celebrates the belief in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Everyone is entitled to their own beliefs, but I’ve always taken these signs as confirmation of something greater than me. Something to be celebrated. I’ll always be thankful.