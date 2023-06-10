When you think of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Something Good” motto that has become synonymous with our community, it’s hard not to say K.C. Belitz is the embodiment of it.

A Columbus native, former longtime president of the Chamber, longtime Lakeview Jr.-Sr. High volleyball coach and so much more, I’ve never seen a person champion something more than Belitz has for Columbus. Maybe the only thing that has eclipsed it has been watching him become such an advocate for the state of Nebraska as a whole in the last few years he has served as chief operating officer for the Nebraska Community Foundation.

I’m pretty sure there’s an unofficial rule in Columbus that if you’re trying to make something happen or you want someone to know more about Columbus, you call K.C.

Back in spring 2018, my wife and I were seriously considering relocating our family from the beautiful Western Slope of Colorado to Columbus, Nebraska, as I had a very exciting job offer in front of me to lead The Columbus Telegram newsroom. My wife and I loved Colorado; however, we had talked about returning to our Midwestern roots at some point to raise our kids.

“But Nebraska?” I thought to myself when the opportunity presented itself. “We’ll give up the mountains for Nebraska?”

I’ll be honest, Nebraska was never a place I imagined living. What I knew of Nebraska were the Huskers, the 1982 Bruce Springsteen album of the same name, the acclaimed Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium; Runza; and that legendary NFL Quarterback Peyton Manning shouted out “Omaha!” during the snap. Oh, and a pretty decent George Clooney movie from 2009 saw his character work out of an Omaha headquarters.

Before living in Colorado, I had grown up around big metropolitan cities like Chicago, Kansas City and Dallas. Nebraska was just not on my radar.

“Just come on out. I want you to see it,” said then-Telegram Regional Publisher Vincent Laboy, who would become my boss for a second time in my career and later one of my best friends. “There’s also a guy I want you to meet. He’s someone you should talk to when you’re here.”

I agreed to a visit, and before I knew it, I was in the midst of a conversation with Belitz, who was the local chamber president at the time. We had a lengthy discussion about Columbus, my family, backgrounds, hobbies and more. What stood out to me even then was just how honest and passionate he was when talking about Columbus, but not like a salesman.

A 30-something local newspaper editor moving to town probably didn’t do much in tipping the scale for Columbus, but here Belitz was taking the time to get to know me, my family and give me the good and what could be better about Columbus. He told me about the community’s struggles or works in progress while also highlighting efforts to address those works in progress and what makes Columbus great (people, schools, businesses, etc.)

His spirit was so infectious that by the time I went to dinner with him, Laboy and several other gracious residents that evening, my wife and I were sold on Columbus. His belief in Columbus was so strong that I just knew this community was on the cusp of huge growth.

Fast forward to today, we are proud to call Columbus home and Belitz a friend. This week, it was announced that Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed Belitz the director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, and I couldn’t be happier.

Pillen said it would be a mistake to consider Belitz a “hometown buddy,” noting he chose him from among many other applicants because he brought the right blend of experience, enthusiasm and energy.

I couldn’t agree more. As I said previously, I’ve never seen someone champion his home state and take pride in it more than Belitz (OK, Snoop Dogg’s love for California is a close second.). It’s very apparent to anyone that knows him that he loves the Husker state and has always looked for ways to make it better long before this appointment.

Belitz is arguably also one of the most humble people one will find. Here’s the thing: I know he has been involved in many initiatives that have helped grow and make Columbus better throughout the years. But unlike some who crave the spotlight and need to be recognized for the smallest of accomplishments, Belitz has always just looked at ways to help his community and state without ever desiring or needing the credit. And when he gets the credit, it seems his natural instinct is to credit someone else for helping get it done.

Most importantly, Belitz is one of the nicest humans you’ll ever meet. He can make anyone in the room feel welcome with his sincerity, his genuine kindness and witty humor. You first meet him and by the end of that initial conversation, you swear you’ve known him for years.

And it seems no matter where he goes, because of his kindness and involvement in so many things, it’s inevitable that at least one person knows him. He treats everyone like a friend.

Now to clarify, I don’t want to mislead anyone and for them to think I’m just advocating for a buddy. I would say the extent of our friendship is that I’ve been fortunate to enjoy a few good cups of coffee at a time or a meal with him to catch up on life in general or to talk about Columbus and Nebraska. Occasionally, I ask him for a little advice and he graciously offers his two cents.

Belitz is a leader, a go-getter and a good man. He listens and doesn’t have to have the best idea in the room. But, you can also bet he will make sure that the best idea - no matter who it comes from - becomes sustainable action without him wanting or needing the credit for it.

I’m wishing Belitz well in his new endeavor as he prepares to take on the role July 5th. His appointment is a huge win for Columbus and the state as a whole.

Congrats, K.C. You deserve this opportunity. I know you’re going to continue to make Columbus and Nebraska proud.