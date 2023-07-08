Once July 8 rolls around, one usually stops hearing and seeing fireworks all through the night. But from about late June through early July, Americans go to town with their displays in the spirit of July 4th.

A good fireworks display on Independence Day was one of those things I looked forward to each summer as a kid. Some of my earliest memories are of my family traveling to my grandparents’ condo off Lake Michigan, lighting sparklers and awaiting the big show that would later fill the sky with lights of red, green, blue and more.

I have always appreciated a great fireworks display, but never had the desire to be the person launching them. Despite this, I stepped in one of the firework tent for the first time in years to purchase some for my family.

To my surprise, I came across a lot more than I expected. There were sparklers, skyrockets, bottle rockets and Roman candles, but then there were others that looked like Mountain Dew cans, light swords, a Millennium Falcon (“Star Wars”) and poop, which certainly got my kids’ attention.

We ended up picking up a few things (including the Millennium Falcon and poop-shaped firework because we had to start small).

Kudos to all the people out there who have been launching all the big-time stuff these last couple weeks. It was fun seeing all the different fireworks around town.

That being said, my dogs and I are thankful another Independence Day is behind us. As much as I enjoy all the hoopla in early July, I’m happy to go back to evenings that aren’t so loud outside.

****

If you’re reading this, please stop by the grand opening of the Columbus Community Building today! It takes place from 9 a.m. to noon, and the public is invited to come celebrate and your the facility.