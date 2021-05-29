Bright days ahead for Columbus

May brings with it nicer weather, the urge to get outdoors, and our schools dismissing for summer. With this, Columbus has activities booming all around our community.
Our parks and green spaces have all received an amount of sprucing up to get them ready for increased use. Restrooms opened and sprinkler systems have been started up. Repairs and painting done where needed. New playground equipment at Sunset Park (near the YMCA).
Ball fields have been given plenty of attention. New bleacher shades at Bradshaw. Lights checked and repaired at all fields. Installation of new backstop and repaired roof on the concession stand at Legion Field in Pawnee Park. Our ball fields are in full use.
Parks and Rec Director Betsy Eckhardt has been busy. Scheduling the use of our fields and facilities and working with groups and organizations to bring events to Columbus. The Cornhusker State games will hold their swimming competition at our Aquatic Center. The community is hosting the Cattleman’s Ball and they will be utilizing many city amenities. We will have Columbus Days, events in Frankfort Square-things happening all around.
The Plunge will open Memorial Day - Monday, May 31. It will be so good to see the activity and hear the noise of kids using this facility. Sitting empty last year because of COVID was sad. The opening is a little later than normal because CHS has their graduation a little later than normal. And you know-we need lifeguards!
The golf courses are busy. League play and open golf have Quail Run and Van Berg constantly busy. Work continues on repairing the flood damaged back nine at Quail Run. Landscapes Unlimited continues dirt work, lake wall repairs, and bunker repairs. The goal is to have repairs completed mid summer which will allow for maturing into fall. This then allowing the repaired area to be playable in spring 2022.
Our Community Center is reopened. Another casualty of COVID having to close last spring. This awesome facility, that was getting great use prior to COVID, is now ready to welcome back those that enjoyed what is offered. And if you come back check out the apartments on the second and third floors. Now renting.
The City is bringing back the opportunity for you to clean up your mess! We have scheduled Columbus Community Clean Up Days. Four dates: Friday June 11th and 18th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday June 12th and 19th from 8 a.m. to noon. This service will be available to City residents validated by a certificate that will be included in the water bills that are received the first week of June. Make sure you have this certificate with you when you come. Prohibited items are listed online and you will be turned away should you try and bring prohibited items.
On May 25th, we celebrated the completions of the Quality of Life Projects (CHS, YMCA, ECHD, Library). These projects were a vision more than 10 years ago, and though persistence and great efforts by many, they are now realities within our community. It is actually hard to imagine that our community did not have these wonderful facilities that offer so much 10 years ago.
A part of bringing on the new means we must remove the old. And that has begun with our old library. I’m sure most of you have been by and seen the demolition that is underway. It is hard to believe that in such short time a building that stood for over 70 years is gone. This is just the beginning of the activity that we will be seeing over the next two years of what will become our new Library/Cultural Arts/Children's Museum /City Hall.
Earlier this month our community celebrated, with the rest of the country, National Day of Prayer. An occasion where we are able to thank God for all we have. I was honored to be one of many guest that were asked to offer a prayer. I thought that it would be appropriate, with Memorial Day being Monday, that I close this article with that prayer.
“This years theme for National Day of Prayer is -Love, Life, Liberty. What an amazing country we live in where we can embrace Love, be fortified in Life, and enjoy our Liberty. Nowhere else in the world is this possible.
We look to prayer because it sustains us and brings us comfort, hope, peace, and strength. Our country is strong because we welcome and respect people of all faiths and because we protect the fundamental right of all people to practice their faith.
Prayer is an essential act of worship and a daily discipline. Everyday prayers are said for the comfort to those who mourn, healing for those who are sick, protection for those in harms way, and strength for those who lead.
Our country has gone though so much this past year. COVID-19, the move for social justice, the division of our citizens over our political leaders. We need to acknowledge those issues and those people and pray for them.
We pray for our national leaders to make the right decisions and guide us! We pray for our country to come together and work to solve problems instead of arguing and being divided red/blue! We pray that our State and local leaders strive to make our communities safe and welcoming to all! We pray for our military-for their safety and thank them for their service! We pray for our country to be compassionate and understanding with one another! We pray for our country to respect ALL life. Because ALL life matters. Yes black lives matter, brown lives matter, ALL LIVES MATTER! We pray that the social and financial impact of COVID-19 are behind us and bright healthy days are head!
Let us pray: Jesus-we come to you professing that you are our savior, the one and only son of God, who came to take away the sin of the world and that whoever believes in you will not perish but have everlasting life. Help us to be vessels and examples of Love, Life, and Liberty. We thank you for forgiving our sins, for the Liberty you have given us, and the mercy you have shown us. Help us to show compassion and respect to others. We ask all this in Jesus' name-AMEN!
Something Good Columbus.