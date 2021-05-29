Bright days ahead for Columbus

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A part of bringing on the new means we must remove the old. And that has begun with our old library. I’m sure most of you have been by and seen the demolition that is underway. It is hard to believe that in such short time a building that stood for over 70 years is gone. This is just the beginning of the activity that we will be seeing over the next two years of what will become our new Library/Cultural Arts/Children's Museum /City Hall.

Earlier this month our community celebrated, with the rest of the country, National Day of Prayer. An occasion where we are able to thank God for all we have. I was honored to be one of many guest that were asked to offer a prayer. I thought that it would be appropriate, with Memorial Day being Monday, that I close this article with that prayer.

“This years theme for National Day of Prayer is -Love, Life, Liberty. What an amazing country we live in where we can embrace Love, be fortified in Life, and enjoy our Liberty. Nowhere else in the world is this possible.

We look to prayer because it sustains us and brings us comfort, hope, peace, and strength. Our country is strong because we welcome and respect people of all faiths and because we protect the fundamental right of all people to practice their faith.