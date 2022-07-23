Budget time is upon us

This is a busy time for everyone involved in our city government. Budget preparation is underway for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23. Homework is being done within all departments on what is needed. Then will come the critical decision of what does funding allow.

The running of a city with well over a $100,000,000 budget takes a lot of planning and foresight. A huge part of the budget revolves around personnel and their wages and benefits. With over 200 employees, all of this adds up.

Prior to finalizing the budget we will receive this years COLA (cost of living adjustment). In the past few years this adjustment has been somewhere between 3-5%. With the current inflationary pressures on our economy we expect the COLA to be much higher. When we see where this falls we will make necessary wage adjustments. This is what we use as a guide to keep us competitive in our tight job market.

Every department is involved and, as you might expect, every department has their priorities and will make their case for why something is necessary. With limited funds department heads make their case, the city administrator makes her recommendation and the city council will have the final say.

Last year we presented a budget of $126,991,931.00. City funding for this comes, for the most part, from sales tax (1% and 1/2), state and federal highway funds, grants, enterprise funds and others. It’s important to point out that of last year's $126 million dollar budget only 4.7% came from property taxes. For every $100 a Columbus resident pays in property tax, the City of Columbus receives about $16. That revenue is used to fund police, fire, parks and rec, library, etc.

Just think about the diverse needs of our many departments. General administration looking at Wi-Fi in public places, IT expenses, downtown improvements and the City Hall relocation.

Police are looking at radio improvements, vehicle needs, body worn/in car cameras, crime scene and evidence barcoding tools, pepper ball munitions and phone/computer forensic software.

Fire needs begin with the Charlie Louis addition/renovation. Needed radio communications (spread over multiple years). Purpose built command vehicles. Burn room repairs, thermal imagining cameras, lift and stabilization struts for the new vehicle, and rescue equipment lifting airbags.

The library with the construction of the new facility. An addition to the maintenance building at the cemetery. Parks is requesting a splash pad for Centennial along with bleacher shade covers. A study for the upgrade needs at Memorial Stadium, tennis court renovations and a new playground at Wilderness.

The Pawnee Plunge and Aquatic Center have needs-family slide at the Plunge and LED deck lighting at the Aquatic Center. Van Berg with a fertilizer spreader, pro shop renovation and golf carts. Quail Run finishing up on flood am damage repairs (with FEMA still funding a portion of Quail work), cart path and well repair. And the airport with its needs.

The street department is looking at school/PED crossings, city wide paving rehabilitation, ADA improvements and upgrades. The beginning of funding for the U.S. Highway 30/23rd Street reconstruction (this will be a multi-year funded project). Downtown UPRR grade separation study, and beginning of the implementation of changes coming from the Southside Mobility study.

Waste water collection, waste water treatment, water, stormwater and transfer station all have their needs. Lift station reconstruction, sewer pipe lining, 23rd Street water main reconstruction, water tank rehab, water line looping, storm water and flood evaluation and more.

Along with those items these departments will engage in rate studies. All of these departments (waste water collection, treatment, water, stormwater and transfer station) are funded though enterprise funds. That means that they fund themselves from the fees that are leveed for the services. So it is essential that we study the costs involved in providing these services and stay current. These departments are to be self-sufficient.

All of what I have detailed goes into to creating the city’s budget. The easy part is asking for what you want. The hard part is negotiating what you will get. The items I have mentioned, and many others that I didn’t mention, have been vetted by department heads and staff. Items have been added and items have been subtracted. No one gets everything and no one gets nothing.

Decisions are made with the best interest of the city and its citizens in mind. Without question we are going though one of the ugliest financial situations that we have seen in years. Inflation and recession are realities that had been foreign to us. All of this will have an impact on our 2022-23 budget.

We are good stewards of your tax dollars. We strive to make sound financial decisions based on the need to provide essential services and to also provide those things that our citizens have come to expect! Our recently completed independent audit reflects the city’s sound financial practices.

We know that not everyone will agree with all of our spending decisions. Department heads, staff and council members grapple over different items so why wouldn’t the public. But through this budget process there is ample time and opportunity to be heard. If you have questions or concerns reach out to your council member, city staff or myself.

As we move forward and finalize the new budget I will share more information and specifics.

Something Good Columbus!

Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.