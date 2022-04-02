Cadbury Creme eggs and RCJH!

One semester in college I took a speech class and we were assigned to present “Why (Blank) Is The Greatest (Blank) Of All Time.” There were a variety of interesting topics, but the one I never forgot was a classmate who argued “Why a Cadbury Creme Egg Is The Greatest Candy Of All Time.”

I had never heard someone speak about a candy with so much passion, but what took her presentation to the next level were her video and photo evidence to support her argument.

“It’s a very storable candy and lasts a long time,” she said, while turning on the television and proceeding to play a homemade video tour showing her garage with five refrigerators. In the video, she opened each door, every drawer and container filled with Cadbury eggs.

“They’re also very affordable,” she later said, noting how she budgeted $2,000 each year for the purchase of Cadbury Creme eggs to spend over a three-month period each year.

Perhaps everyone was in a state of shock or disbelief from the video, photos and speech, but before anyone could say anything she wrapped up her presentation by declaring “and they’re great gifts,” before handing everyone a Cadbury Creme Egg.

OK, so here’s the thing: I love a Cadbury Creme Egg. I buy a few every Easter season, then wish I had made friends with the gal who keeps enough to feed a state if the end of the world were to arise.

Easter is the most important Christian festival. The Bible says that Christ died on the cross on Good Friday. According to the Bible, Jesus was then resurrected and came back to life on Easter Sunday. It’s amazing to think about that miracle, and we shouldn’t lose sight of it.

Of course, as a kid most of us think of Easter and get excited about the Easter Bunny bringing us candy and some small gifts in our baskets. I’m fortunate I now get to watch my own kids’ expressions on Easter morning before church when they see their baskets for the first time.

If you’re wanting any little ones in your family to have a little extra fun Easter weekend, consider taking them to the annual Parkway Plaza Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16. This is a free event to kids up to age 9. They’ll be able to come out, hunt for Easter eggs and take some candy home ahead of the holiday. We’ll be ready to go on the lawn adjacent to the outdoor video board outside the building, 4471 41st Ave. in Columbus.

I’d like to thank Charter Title and Escrow, Applied Connective Technologies, Next Generation Kiwanis, VRLY Columbus and kwELITE for being the event sponsors to help make our Easter Egg Hunt possible.

At the very least, kids can come collect candy for the adults who brought them. Maybe they’ll even find some Cadbury Creme eggs?

Can’t finish the column this week without writing “Rock Chalk Jayhawk!” in honor of Kansas men’s basketball taking on Villanova in the Final Four tonight!

Matt Lindberg is the marketing director at Parkway Plaza and VRLY Columbus. Reach him via email at matt@getvrly.com.

