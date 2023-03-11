I was on a roll last Sunday morning.

I sprung out of bed and beat my alarm, finished packing my bag, had a cup of coffee with my Dad and was ready to hit the road after spending a few days with him for his birthday down in Dallas. My friend, who made the trip with me, was a few minutes away from being ready, so I thought I would make good use of my “spare time” and start loading up my car.

“We’re going to be way ahead of schedule,” I thought to myself while heading out to my car.

I popped open the trunk but uncharacteristically dropped my keys in the trunk as I attempted to put my suitcase and a few bags in there at once. I NEVER leave my keys in the trunk and ALWAYS put them in my pocket. But for whatever reason, I didn’t do that in this case.

After a couple of minutes of reconfiguring, the car was loaded up and ready to go.

“We’re really going to be on the road early!” I told myself.

Then I closed the trunk, and as I did it, I realized my car door wasn’t open, the windows weren’t down and the keys were not in my pocket.

“Are you serious?” I scolded myself.

I went back into the house looking defeated to be greeted by my Dad with, “you’re going to make great time and might be home in time for dinner.”

I sighed.

“I locked my keys in the trunk,” I said.

“You what?” my Dad asked.

For the next 30 minutes, the two of us and my friend attempted to push the "unlock trunk" button as the windows cracked open just a bit. We tried long sticks, tools, skewers and more. But alas, no luck.

My Dad finally called it. We made a dreaded call to a locksmith on a Sunday morning. He told us he would arrive in about 30 minutes.

“What happened?” he asked upon arrival.

“Left my keys in the trunk and realized I didn’t have a spare with me,” I told him.

“OK. It will take a couple of minutes, but should be easy,” he replied.

About two minutes and a small payment later, the trunk was open. He made it look so easy! My friend and I soon said our goodbyes to my family, got in the car and hit the road about 45 minutes later than the original time we had hoped to leave.

I say all this because Daylight Savings Time commences on Sunday morning. If you’re like me, you’re dreading “springing forward” and losing an hour of sleep on the weekend. I find myself often eager to get things done and focus on what’s ahead, but springing forward and falling back each year remind me to pause every once in a while, and appreciate the moment. If you’re always in a hurry and eager for what’s to come, you miss out on what’s in front of you.

Oh, and you’ll possibly lock your keys in your trunk.