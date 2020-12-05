Can you guess Santa's biggest regrets?

“Wish I’d had my OCD medication prescription BEFORE everyone started expecting me to make a list and check it twice.”

“I’m sorry I skipped all those seminars and didn’t keep my accreditation up. My Uber bill is killing me.”

“Wish I hadn’t unleashed an exorcist on my visitors before realizing they were just the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Future had it coming, though.”

“I’m sorry I didn’t get Mrs. Claus to sign that prenup. It’s bad enough all my assets are FROZEN; but she gets half of them if things go south.”

“Sure, the NFL is finally looking into concussions involving football players, but nobody cares about concussions from beloved childhood figures colliding with Bert the chimney sweep.”

“I’m sorry I locked myself into that commitment of delivering toys to every child in the world in a single night. Really should have set up a recorded message like ‘Your call is very important to us. All our little old drivers so lively and quick are currently busy with other customers. Please stay on the line until April, you little…’ “