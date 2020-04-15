Celebrate the unsung heroes of the pandemic panic

(Side note, why is it the evil “price gouging” if a merchant raises the price on goods during a shortage, but perfectly fine if workers demand more money to do the same job they did before the Kung Flu?)

Stanton would like idiot governors to reopen rest stops they arbitrarily closed, and it would be nice if truck stops could again serve sit-down meals. But that’s pretty much it. Stanton plans to keep working because, “If I take a couple of weeks’ vacation, you all starve. I’m out here trying to keep you all fed.”

God bless him for that.

Stew Leonard, Jr. the president of Stew Leonard’s grocery, is doing his part to protect employees and shoppers. He’s done his best to short-circuit panic buying. He was among the first to raise wages and install Pexiglas shields to protect his cashiers.

Leonard’s stores are still open. W. Kent Taylor’s restaurant chain, Texas Roadhouse, is essentially closed. He’s donated his entire salary and bonus – in the neighborhood of $1 million – to pay employees while China’s gift to the GDP rages.

One doesn’t have to be a tycoon help employees. Variety covered Mark O’Meara who owns two movie theaters in Fairfax County, Va. Many of his employees “make a living on a shoestring, and I can’t pay that well,” he said.