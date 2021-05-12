Celebrating and savoring Nebraska beef

Nebraska has long been known as the Beef State and May is Beef Month, so it’s the perfect time to enjoy a delicious burger or steak.

Agriculture is our state’s largest industry, and beef is the biggest segment of Nebraska agriculture. Our beef industry generates about $10.6 billion in cash receipts each year, which is roughly half of all ag receipts in Nebraska. Nationally, Nebraska ranks #1 for commercial cattle slaughter, and we’re number two for beef exports, commercial red meat production, all cattle and calves, and all cattle on feed. Beef creates jobs, not only for ranchers and feeders but also for animal breeders, butchers, cattle auctioneers, feed mill operators, food processing workers, rangeland scientists, steakhouse owners, veterinarians, and more. Nebraska’s beef production continues to grow and generate new opportunities. Since 2015, Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers, and feeders have added over 500,000 head of cattle to operations here in our state.

Nebraska beef is popular around the world. Japan and South Korea are the biggest international markets for our beef. In 2020, we supplied 62.6% of all U.S. beef exports to the European Union, and over 90% of our country’s beef exports to Israel. This year, Nebraska set an all-time record for first quarter beef exports, topping $350 million of exports from January through March 2021.