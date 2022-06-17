Celebrating our differences during Pride Month

There’s an analogy I always think of when the subject of same-sex marriage comes up – being angry at someone for being gay is like being mad at someone for eating a donut while you’re on a diet.

The month of June is Pride Month – a time when members of the LGBTQ community come together to celebrate their differences. The concept of Pride Month is far from new – the modern gay rights movement was sparked in 1969 when police raided New York gay bar Stonewall Inn. Neighborhood riots broke out and, a year later, the United States’ first Gay Pride marches were held.

In the last 1990s, gay college student Matthew Shepard was beaten, tortured and left to die in Wyoming. Shepard is perhaps one of the most well-known cases of an LGBTQ individual being killed just for being who they are.

Shepard’s story, along with the murder of African American man James Byrd Jr. in 1998, led to the Hate Crimes Prevention Act. This act, signed into law in 2009, expands federal hate-crime law to include crimes motivated by a victim’s gender, sexual orientation or gender identity.

In 2016, the Stonewall Inn National Monument was designated and the bar remains a popular spot.

LGBTQ rights have progressed in the decades since the first Gay Pride marches. But, there’s still much work to be made, and countless others before and after Shepard’s death have been victims of homophobia and transphobia – some with the same horrible outcomes.

The biggest issue I have concerning the LGBTQ community is the hate surrounding a group of people that just want to be loved and accepted for who they are.

To me, having that love and acceptance is a basic human need. At our core, we’ll all people. Barring demographics, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, we’re all finding ourselves and just trying to get by in life – so what does it matter if your neighbor is in a loving relationship with another man or another student at your kid’s school is a different gender than the one they were born with?

The definition of family in 2022 is no longer a man, a woman and their children. A woman and a woman can have a happy, healthy marriage with children that are well-adjusted because they grew up in a loving home. A transgender individual who can only feel like themselves when they’re a man, not a woman, should be free to be who they want to be.

And to those who say homosexuality is unnatural – what I find unnatural is turning your back on your own flesh and blood simply for loving someone of the same gender, is having so much hate in your heart against someone who’s transgender that you physically or mentally hurt them.

We’re all the same on the inside but that doesn’t mean our differences somehow make us unworthy of being loved and supported unconditionally.

Whether you’re a traditional type or you proudly fly that rainbow flag, just know you’ll always have an ally in Columbus.

