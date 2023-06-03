Many years ago, a popular child actor stopped in North Platte on his way to Los Angeles for the premiere of his new movie with Tim Allen.

While the red carpet and paparazzi awaited him, his parents had decided to drive cross-country so he and his little sister could see “the heart of America.” They specifically wanted to experience a sunset. Their New York City high-rise offered only a congested panorama of skyscrapers, clouds, and busy streets.

I only know this because my daughters were lucky enough to meet the nine-year-old and his mom while eating breakfast at the hotel in which both our families stayed. The school year had just concluded, and we were on a family vacation of our own.

After I thanked his mom for letting us interrupt them with what was surely a frequent and annoying “Are you that actor from ….,” the boy penned his elementary signature on a piece of paper from my purse.

My daughters chatted with excitement to have his autograph, but I walked away with mixed emotions. On one hand, I was envious of what must have been a glamorous lifestyle. On the other, I felt sorry for the boy and his sister. What was it like growing up not seeing sunsets?

A recent road trip to visit friends and family in South and North Dakota gave me an opportunity to enjoy not only several beautiful sunsets but a variety of images people in big cities don’t often get to see.

Wildlife, for instance. New York has plenty of pigeons and sparrows, but you won’t see a ring-necked pheasant sitting on a wooden fence or a family of deer springing across the road, through a grassy ditch, and into a shelter belt.

Maybe the thousands of individuals hustling to catch a subway wouldn’t be interested in what remains of pioneer wagon wheel ruts in prairie soil, but I would like to think they might stop to watch a baby calf nuzzle its mama for milk or ponder why cows follow each other in a single line.

In New York, you may walk shoulder-to-shoulder with 80 people on one side of a city block. In the Midwest, that might be an entire town’s population. (Shout out to Claire City, S.D.!)

A small bakery or pizza parlor in Little Italy may offer the best cannoli or Stromboli, but it is doubtful those savoring such dough-wrapped delights think about the ingredient that comes from a vast, golden North Dakota wheat field.

In fact, you will find many a deli and diner located along the flat sidewalks of Fifth Avenue. But you won’t find many businesses named after hilltops. You know, like Jerry’s Hilltop. Hilltop Mall. Hilltop Auto Sales. Hilltop Dental. Hilltop Inn. Nebraska alone has more than 60 “hilltop” businesses in operation today.

In New York, you look up to count the number of stories in a building. Out here, we might count the number of plane contrails in the sky. One time, I counted 22.

In a big city, where smog can hang heavily on certain days, it makes sense to applaud electricity made by the wind. Out here, those large wind turbines stand as a modern backdrop to the slatted fan and rudder tail windmills that once drew water for cattle and comfort. Together, they remind us man’s ingenuity will always develop something better.

Now, it’s not that one place is superior to the other. It is really about appreciating what we have.

New York and similar cities certainly have their attractions and A-listers. But Nebraska and the Dakotas can be proud of their own celebrities both past (Johnny Carson, Angie Dickinson, Tom Brokaw, etc.) and present (Nicholas D'Agosto, Josh Dunhamel, and January Jones) – all while retaining their histories, hilltops, and humility.

Not to mention some of the best sunsets in the United States.