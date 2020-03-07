Changes in our lives and nature in this new century

It has been a few years since "Eye on the Environment" was in the Telegram and the timing is good for another run at a subject I continue a passion for each day and embrace sharing thoughts about. Even though under a different title, Nature & the Outdoors will bring some good perspective on the environment and the fascinating world of nature.

As I approach the golden years in mature middle age (Ha!), I have been blessed beyond comprehension of seeing and experiencing so many facets of nature in the great outdoors in Nebraska, the Great Plains, North America and around the world. Travel opens our minds eye.

Most of us baby boomers have seen many changes in our lives and the world we live in, and that certainly can be said for what seems to be changing right before us in nature. As our human population expands, new and fascinating technologies have come into play; we are now able to detect even some of the most subtle changes from the impacts of our human infrastructure.

Even though I have been skeptical of what we really mean when we say climate change, I believe there are changes in short and long term weather phenomena that need our attention. Whether the world is warming or cooling, we need to know what those impacts might mean on plants, animals and especially humans and where we live.

