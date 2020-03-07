Changes in our lives and nature in this new century

It has been a few years since "Eye on the Environment" was in the Telegram and the timing is good for another run at a subject I continue a passion for each day and embrace sharing thoughts about. Even though under a different title, Nature & the Outdoors will bring some good perspective on the environment and the fascinating world of nature.
As I approach the golden years in mature middle age (Ha!), I have been blessed beyond comprehension of seeing and experiencing so many facets of nature in the great outdoors in Nebraska, the Great Plains, North America and around the world. Travel opens our minds eye.
Most of us baby boomers have seen many changes in our lives and the world we live in, and that certainly can be said for what seems to be changing right before us in nature. As our human population expands, new and fascinating technologies have come into play; we are now able to detect even some of the most subtle changes from the impacts of our human infrastructure.
Even though I have been skeptical of what we really mean when we say climate change, I believe there are changes in short and long term weather phenomena that need our attention. Whether the world is warming or cooling, we need to know what those impacts might mean on plants, animals and especially humans and where we live.
You have free articles remaining.
Humans- us- are a critical part of the earthly equation, the overall ecology, that will require monitoring and good science for long term sustainability for our species. The cause of climate change is certainly up for debate, however ,the true impact on us and the living components on the planet are certainly the first order of business. I have read some sources that Australia’s fires may not all be related to climate change.
I have kept records of various plant and animal observations over the years and others in natural resource management have too. Most observations, even at different locations suggest bird and bat arrivals may not be keeping up with plants producing flowers and leaves earlier due to a warming climate. Shifts in plant species composition also impacts what insects, birds and bats may frequent a particular location. Waterfowl and many shorebirds don’t migrate in the same way they did 5 decades ago.
In my youth, you would never see the geese we see daily in our area and across Nebraska. But back in the day, we would get a limit of pheasants and quail within 10 miles of Columbus. Turkeys were rare, but they are common across the landscape now. Habitat alterations, land use practices, introduction of invasive species and of course a changing climate may all play a part in what we see in our “natural world” today and all account for some of the changes.
I am happy to be back and have many ideas to share about Nature & the Outdoors with you, but always interested in what curiosities you may have or concern for. We use to say we are living in a world of permanent change. You think you will never get old, but one thing is for sure; time waits for no one in this fast changing new century.
Michael Gutzmer is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development, threatened and endangered species and pollution in general. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.