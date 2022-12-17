Check in on your friends and family

It was an October 1994 afternoon and I only had about five minutes left before I had to leave for soccer practice, but the then-8-year-old me was desperately awaiting to find out the identity of the White Power Ranger on TV.

This was the big reveal episode! So I anxiously awaited for “Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers” to come back on after what seemed like endless commercials, concerned I wouldn’t find out this Ranger’s identity before I had to leave.

“Please Mom, I've got to find out before we go,” I pleaded with her.

My Mom relented and let me watch the final five minutes of the show to confirm my suspicion that “Tommy,” the former Green Power Ranger, had returned with new powers.

As an 8-year-old boy, this was extremely exciting. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers” were my favorites as a little kid.

And thanks to Netflix, my two kids discovered “Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers” decades later.

Fast forward to 2020, the actor who played my favorite character “Tommy,” Jason David Frank, was visiting a comic book store near my relatives in Dallas. My step-mother was kind enough to go to that shop and get him to sign a couple of things for me and my son.

She called me afterward excited to share how the encounter went. She was blown away by his kindness, as he offered to record a quick video saying hello to my son and me, adding his famous “It’s Morphin’ Time!” line at the end. It probably wasn't a big deal for him, but it was really cool for me and my son and I'm guessing he knew it would be.

That video and the comics he autographed are things we will cherish forever.

But this isn’t a column about "Power Rangers."

Sadly and unfortunately, Jason David Frank died by suicide at age 49 on Nov. 19. When I first saw the initial report on social media, I thought it was a celebrity death hoax of some kind. But after a few hours went by, it was confirmed as being accurate.

I didn’t know Jason David Frank personally, but he was such an inspiration to me as a child. Frank and Michael Jordan were two of my childhood heroes.

In interviews and at fan events, Frank was often seen smiling, friendly and full of positive energy. Details were reported about what happened in the day leading up to his passing, but still, I know many people found it shocking.

And then earlier this week, it was reported that popular hip-hop dancer, choreographer, actor, TV personality and producer Stephen Laurel “tWitch” Boss died by suicide at age 40.

All the reports indicate that he was a friendly and positive person. He had a lot of success and a family.

Although I didn’t know either of these men, it makes me sad to know that anyone is struggling so much that he or she feels they can’t go on regardless of their level of success, income or any other factors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, with 45,979 deaths in 2020. That is about one death every 11 minutes.

The number of people who think about or attempt suicide is even higher, according to the CDC. In 2020, the CDC reported an estimated 12.2 million American adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.2 million planned a suicide attempt and 1.2 million attempted suicide.

What I’ve learned from these two recent tragedies is that we can never take anyone for granted. I’ve spent this last week trying to reach out to family and friends, even those I haven’t talked with in a while, just to say hello and check-in.

Let’s not assume people are OK. Taking a minute to talk with someone might really make a positive impact on their life. Especially now during the holiday season.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at (800)-273-TALK(8255). Help and hope are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Interpreters are available for non-English speakers.

Matt Lindberg is a Columbus resident. Reach him at mLindberg41@gmail.com.