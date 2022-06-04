Chicken bones and good customer service

The other day, in the parking lot of a local store, I found I had to step over a pile of cigarette butts to get back into my car. Someone had dumped a dune of ashes and ends right beside my door while I had been inside.

Next to the butts were eight fried chicken bones, carelessly tossed into a haphazard heap. Their once crispy coating clung cold and criminal on the ends of the bone where someone’s mouth had once munched.

I felt like I was in the infamous 1970s public service announcement for Keep America Beautiful.

Many of you will remember Iron Eyes Cody standing along a busy highway as someone throws a bag of half-eaten fast food at his feet. The native American turns to the camera with a tear trickling down his leathered cheek, and a baritone voice says, “People start pollution. People can stop it.”

Someone obviously felt it was okay to ditch their devoured waste on the business property, even though garbage cans were only steps away.

And some poor soul – most likely a teenager earning minimum wage – would have the disgusting duty of cleaning up the butts and bones to help maintain the store’s reputation. Such is the role of a customer service representative these days, and it isn’t an easy gig.

How many of us have winced when hearing an irate customer blame a waiter for his/her food order or grimaced at the sight of a plugged toilet stall then thanked the stars it isn’t a job we have to tackle?

Customer service is just that: doing work or performing a task for others which they can’t or won’t do for themselves. And doing it with a smile. Businesses provide these important interactions to ensure consumers are satisfied, willing to pay for the experience more than once, and encouraged to tell other patrons about it.

Yes. There are times when customer service falls short of expectations. Like when you wait hours or days for someone to return your call – if you get a call back at all. Or when you, as the customer, feel you are intruding on a private conversation between employees.

One time, while on a hunt for peanuts, I came between two stockers loudly discussing the beer parties coming up that weekend. I wanted to ask if I could attend, but as candid as they were about their shenanigans, they might actually have given me the addresses.

Another time, as I unloaded potatoes and peas onto a conveyor belt, I purposely avoided eye contact with two cashiers discussing their birth control methods.

I mean, how do you ignore a conversation like that? Or what should I have said? “Umm. Speaking of eggs….”

I have, however, also experienced truly wonderful customer service.

Before Christmas, I subscribed to Apple TV to watch Ted Lasso. And, as with many things technical, I forgot my password and how to log in. I was forced to contact customer support – something I absolutely dread because it reveals my computer competence.

But Nigel painstakingly, yet patiently, walked me through the steps. At one point, I had to give him permission to access my phone virtually to see what I was doing wrong. As I turned the phone toward the TV for him to see the screen, he complimented me on the Christmas decorations he saw in the room. So, in addition to the comedy series, I enjoyed a lovely conversation about our respective holiday traditions.

Such is the essence of good customer service: thoughtfulness, consideration, and a deliberate willingness to make an encounter with someone else a positive one.

In other words, it’s a little like pollution. People can create it by their actions, whether a consumer or a customer service rep, and they can curb it. There’s no butts or bones about that.

Jeanne Schieffer is a published writer, poet, and professional communicator with undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of South Dakota and the University of Nebraska-Kearney, respectively. She can be reached at threesidescolumn@gmail.com. Schieffer’s column will publish the first Saturday of every month.

