City looks ahead to future

Here is the deal! We must be forward thinkers. We cannot rest on our past successes. What worked yesterday might be helpful but does not guarantee success. Many of the key items identified for our growth were what you might expect. Affordable housing, housing in general, good schools, good jobs. Those are the easy ones.

But we hear more and more that our community needs to offer more. We have to complete with Omaha and Lincoln and others. Whether it is the business professional moving to town or the recently graduated high school or college grad that is starting their new job. What is it that we need to offer to get people to come and to stay?

A safe community is high on the list. A community with good broadband access (certainly highlighted with the COVID crisis), and a community that offered the many amenities that today’s families are looking for.

People will look for work and bring their families to a community they enjoy. Columbus must work to make an environment that attracts people and keeps them. We have the industrial base. This has been one of our great assets. Today’s challenge is developing and maintaining what our citizens expect. It is a challenge but one I believe we are up to.