City passes budget, looking ahead in Columbus

The final budget for the City of Columbus was presented and finalized at our Sept. 19 city council meeting. I want to thank staff for the hours spent pulling together the needs of our multiple departments. And then refining these needs to match with the reality of our expected resources. We have a budget of $126,500,000 that incorporates a workforce of 192 fulltime employees.

As has been the case for many years, the city did not increase its levy. I am not saying your tax liability didn’t go up, because in most cases it did. We saw a 6.5% increase in our valuation. What I’m saying is our levy remained the same and we are able to address the needs of our growing community from the increased valuations. And keep in mind the city does not set the valuations.

Growth is driving our city. I discuss some aspect of this growth every month in these articles. In the past 10 years, according to the recent census, we grew 8.7%. This is the largest growth of any community outside of the Omaha/Lincoln or I-80 corridor. With this growth comes the need for increases in city services. We must provide what the citizens need and what they expect. Much of the time we must be pro-active trying to stay ahead of the needs caused by this growth. We cannot afford to become stagnant.

What are we expecting to accomplish with our 2022-23 budget. Here are some of the major items. Completion of the Community Building project (library, cultural arts, children's museum, city hall, coffee shop) and the Charlie Louis Fire Station. Wi-Fi in city facilities (buildings, parks, etc.). Master planning for our parks (Gerrard, Pawnee, and Memorial Stadium). Gerrard Park tennis court renovations. Completion of lighting on Pawnee Park Legion field. New Community (Senior) Center entryway with heated walkway and sliding doors. Improved radio communication systems for public safety. Lost Creek Parkway sewer trunk main and water transmission main that will open that entire area up for further development.

Along with the above 2022-23 will bring some massive infrastructure expansion and reconstruction. This will include the first year of the three year reconstruction of 23rd Street from 31st Avenue to East 11th Avenue. This will also include city infrastructure being replaced along this route (water, sewer, storm water) and the addition of streetscaping to enhance the entrance into our community.

Other road/infrastructure projects will be taking place as well with the city looking at over $2,000,000 in paving improvements. Along with the reconstruction of East 23rd Street and 48th Avenue to 54th Avenue.

All of this happens while we continue to provide the daily expected and necessary services. Police, fire, water, sewer, street repairs and all other aspects of city services. We continue to do this with less personnel than our sister cities and with a lower levy than most of our sister cities. In fact Columbus had the forth lowest tax levy when compared to 30 other comparable communities.

As you know sales tax is a major contributor to our revenues. Columbus has been fortunate in seeing steady growth in our sales tax revenues year after year. We estimate that we will finish 2022 with over $9,000,000 from sales tax. Even during the pandemic our sales tax revenue held steady or grew. Will that continue? We believe so but you can never be sure. For budgeting purposes we are conservative and budgeted $8,500,000 from sales tax for fiscal 2022-23.

We all recognize property tax and the fiscal reality of it. And, yes, property tax is a major contributor to our revenue. But recognize that out of your property tax dollars the city only receives $16 dollars out of every $100 dollars paid. The rest of your property tax dollars are divided up by the public schools and others (county, college, NRD, ESU, Ag Society).

I have said it before and will say it again. We are tasked with providing necessary services and those amenities that the public deems necessary and important. I believe we do a good job of providing this, managing it well, and delivering on what is expected. All of this while being good stewards of your tax dollars.

My hat goes off to the Platte County Ag Society Board for coming to an agreement with Caesar’s on the leasing of a portion of the Ag Park property to Caesar’s for the eventual operation of temporary gaming in this facility. This will allow the community to begin to enjoy some of what Caesar’s will have to offer while waiting for their new facility to get constructed. Details are still being finalized on what will be offered. As more information becomes available I will keep you posted.

Another milestone was reached recently with the “beam signing” ceremony held at the new Columbus Community Hospital Fieldhouse. Great progress is being made on this awesome structure that will become such an asset to our community; 260,000 square feet of indoor wellness and recreational area. Wow!

Finally I wanted to take this opportunity to thank our police department for stepping up and helping with traffic control after our high school football games. High school football is such an important aspect of our community and any of you that enjoy it also know the headaches associated with trying to leave the area after the game. We are now controlling traffic at the 33rd Avenue and Eighth Street intersection at the conclusion of the games. I know our citizens appreciate it and I can assure you our out of town guests do too.

Something Good Columbus!

Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.