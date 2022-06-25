Columbus a hub of activity

Columbus continues to hum with activity all around our community. We have some much happening that it doesn’t matter what part of town you are in. Everywhere there is activity. It is a testament to our vibrancy.

Downtown you have the continued progress being made on our Community Center Building. At our June 6 council meeting we were given a tour of the facility and saw firsthand how well things are moving forward. There is now enough shape to the structure to recognize the major areas that will be housed and how things will be arranged.

The library area, including book drop, collection areas, children areas, etc. The children's museum area. Areas pointed out for cultural arts - collections and displays. The community rooms and the City Council Chambers. And the basic layout of City Hall on the third floor. This is really taking shape and is on schedule - summer 2023.

Staying with activities downtown there have been multiple meeting held as part of the Downtown Revitalization Planning. Bringing people together, business owners, property owners, along with citizens to look at what needs to be done to continue working to make Columbus a destination. It could be new façade, lighting, more residential, improved parking. All of the before mentioned are being looked at. This along with grants and funding regarding resources available to help.

Road work continues all over. And YES 15th Street near the post office is a mess. But we must endure some bad to appreciate the good. Let’s remember that this project is a TOTAL rebuild of infrastructure. New storm sewers, curbs and gutters along with a completely new street. And also let’s not forget - we prayed for rain all spring and we have finally gotten it. I believe it started the day this project began! But progress is being made - concrete is down.

48th Avenue is close to completion. East 14th Street is coming along. And all over town you will see repairs and maintenance taking place on existing streets. Every year the street department evaluates our streets and selects, based on need, what repairs should be made. These are listed in descending order and repairs are undertaken up to budgetary limits.

I often hear from citizens that don’t understand this process. They ask, why did you do that section and not this section of road? Or why did you stop there and not continue a little further.

I can assure you it is a fair process. We look and determine the need and rank them as we feel they need attention. And budgetary restraints limit how much can get done. If you feel you have an area or section of roadway that needs attention please reach out to the city. There is a very good chance that area or section has already been identified and is on the list. Just waiting to move up in line to get done.

We continue to see new housing starts all around town. Current subdivisions are filling up and new subdivisions are being plotted and laid out. I know this sounds like an old record but we can not see enough housing starts. Single family, duplexes, townhouses, apartments - we need them all. Columbus should average 150 new doors per year to keep pace with our community's growth.

In southeast Columbus you will see work has begun on the Charlie Louis Fire Station. The contractor, BD Construction, has started the remodeling and addition to this facility. When complete this station will be set up to serve as a second full time station. And as staffing increases the use of the facility will grow.

Staying with a fire department conversation, I can report that movement continues in transitioning our current volunteer firefighters to a Paid Volunteer Reserve Program. Meetings are being held and discussions continue in making this as smooth a transition as possible.

We are excited about this transition. We are comfortable that we will field a group of volunteers that will train and grow into great assets that will serve along side our full time Firefighters. And as I mentioned before - rest assured the citizens of Columbus will continue to receive the same level of service while this transition is occurring as you had before.

All 18 holes at Quail Run are OPEN. It is hard to believe that it has been over three years since the flood of 2019 devastated our golf course. At first the damaged seemed overwhelming and unrepairable but with the help of experts and financial assistance from FEMA we were able to move forward with reconstruction. It still needs assistance from Mother Nature and patience from our golfers. But it is great to have all 18 holes in operation again.

Though all of this Quail Run reconstruction Van Berg has shined. The lose of the nine holes at Quail forced golfers to use Van Berg. And use it they did. Play has been fantastic. Add to this activities that Brent McGrew has instituted for youth golf. Hats off to all that took a disaster and made the most out what was available.

With summer in full gear the Pawnee Plunge is open and running well. The extremely hot weather has caused great crowds and use of the facility. Our flow rider has been down waiting for repair. We hope to have that operating soon. Staffing has been a challenge but we feel good that has summer continues we now have sufficient staff to always operate.

City staff have worked diligently to hire lifeguards and seasonal staff so the Plunge could be open as normal, many communities have not been so luck. Many pools across the state and nation are having to dramatically reduce hours and even not open facilities. Early on as we built our staff we were forced to temporarily close the Aquatic Center to shift staff where the greater need was. For any inconvenience that caused we apologize. The Aquatic Center closed for the summer on June 18. Annual maintenance will take place during the closure. It will reopen in August after the Plunge closes.

Let me touch on an aspect of our community that doesn’t get enough attention and really makes our city shine. Our volunteers. I am talking about all those people that put in time, efforts, and talents into all sorts of activities. And these activities make our community a better place to live.

I am referring to the parent that volunteers to coach a youth softball, baseball, or soccer team. The volunteer who steps up to help at school activities and give our teachers a hand. The volunteers who serve on church committees to make bazaars and dinners run successfully.

The volunteers that are willing to serve on an array of city committees to help run our city business - Park Board, Civil Service, Planning and Zoning, Library, Airport, the list is endless.

Without these individuals and committees, and I haven’t come close to naming all of them, our city would not run as efficiently. And honestly, without the involvement of these committees many things would not get done. KUDOS to all that volunteer your time, talents, and energy. You are appreciated!

Finally a feel good and shout out to a fantastic organization. A group made up of a small paid staff and supported by an awesome group of volunteers. Our Simon House. This organization epitomizes what Columbus is all about. This group is always able to take lemons and make lemonade.

Simon House operates a food pantry as part of its assistance. Tyson Foods, a corporate giant in the protein business (pork, chicken, beef) was looking for someone to partner with in serving the communities that they operate in. A marriage of needs and wants was born.

Tyson Foods needed a place to periodically deliver a truck load of frozen meat product-someone with a walk-in freezer lager enough for 40,000 lbs. of meat. Simon House took on this challenge. They looked at where could they locate such a freezer, how much would it cost, and was it feasible.

Any of you that know Lucy and her staff and the board and their dedicated volunteers you know they would get this done. Simon House has raised over $65,000. Tyson Foods announced a corporate grant if $110,000. Things are moving forward to get the freezer in place. The dream is becoming a reality.

Just think about the impact that something such as this can have in our community and surrounding communities. To have a semi load of protein (40,000 lbs.) delivered for distribution to those in need. Simon House will serve as a distribution center. They will receive the product, store it, and give it out to food pantry’s and needing organizations in surrounding counties.

Talk about a win-win. Tyson Foods helps with product and Simon House helps those in need. Wow - the Lord works in mysterious ways!

Something Good Columbus.

Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.

