Columbus continues to be a hub of activity

Columbus has so much going for it. Every month I try to point out the many things that are happening in and around our community. All you have to do is travel in any direction around our town and you can see activity.

That is why it is especially exciting when others from outside our community recognize this excitement and acknowledge it. Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District (NENEDD) did just this by presenting Columbus with the Doug Bereuter Accomplished Community Award at its annual meeting in Norfolk last month.

Let me steal a few choice comments from their presentation, “Columbus has demonstrated an undeniable ability to establish and maintain public/private partnership, be creative in utilizing resources, and maintaining an independent spirit in economic development, while staying connected to the surrounding communities.”

They further stated, “Columbus has a solid foundation of planning, partnership, and persistence that has created long-term success in the community.”

They highlighted our new community center housing our library, cultural arts, children's museum, coffee shop, and city hall. Revitalization of our downtown area and collaborating with the hospital and Family Resource Housing and others to develop the 34 senior residences in the former community hospital building and other projects.

They highlighted our partnership with the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, the fourth largest in the state, and Loup Power District, and how we work together to recruit and maintain retail and service businesses.

If you are like me we sometimes take all that we do for granted. We assume our good fortune just happens. And because of our successes we just expect all of this to continue. It doesn’t! It takes people with drive, ambition, and vision. We are fortunate to have that type of leadership in Columbus.

And our great things never stop. Last month Habitat for Humanity cut the ribbon with the dedication of New Hope 2 Addition and House 13. Such an accomplishment of selfish individuals giving their time, talent, and financial support to make all of this come together. A new home for the Garcia family and the foundation set for more homes to come. It was an honor to participate.

Around town progress is being made on many fronts. Fifteen Street reconstruction is done - it took a while but doesn’t it look nice! The community center continues to move along. Forty-eighth Avenue is complete. And with the completion of one project another one begins. The work on the area near Arby’s and the 26th Avenue/23rd Street intersection. This is a NDOR project and the scheduling was coordinated by them. We recognize the headaches that this can cause and we will do our best to keep everyone informed of the progress. And we ask for your patience.

City staff continuously move forward with budget preparations for 2022-2023. We had an in-depth review of the proposed budget at a committee of the whole on Aug. 1. All department requests were reviewed along with expectations of revenues. The take away from this - belt tightening is required. Department heads were asked to review their requests and make sure they qualify as NEEDS and not WANTS and bring it back to us for another review. The process continues!

As I have reported in earlier articles, our fire department has been preparing to transition from our volunteer force to a Paid Reserve Program. Over the past few months the specifics of the program have been worked out and by laws were developed and passed. I am happy to report that this transition has been completed.

We begin the Paid Reserve Force with a solid number participating and a sign up for our next school underway. Many of our volunteers decided not to move on. This was expected and understood. For those that did not move on we express our sincere gratitude for all the time and dedication that was put in being a volunteer. You were a vital part of the Columbus Fire Department and your service has been appreciated. Thank you for all you did!!

The Pawnee Plunge capped off one of its most successful seasons ever. Understand - the good thing about an extremely hot and dry summer is that it invites swimming and our facility is second to none in the state. We have visitors from all over. On any given day, a drive though the parking lot would highlight vehicles from Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk, Fremont, Central City and more. The Plunge definitely is a great destination bringing many to Columbus.

Speaking of destinations I’m sure many of you ran into kids wearing baseball/softball uniform all summer. Again, Columbus was a destination for multiple tournaments. Our ballfields (Gerard, Bradshaw, Pawnee Park) were busy though July. These families came and enjoyed our facilities, ate at our restaurants, and many stayed in our motels. And I can assure you most went home with positive feelings about our community.

Columbus Days once again showed why we love Columbus. So many people coming together for a common theme. There are so many things that make the event exciting. The activities in Frankfort Square, the music, the beer garden, the food trucks, and the parade. The collaboration is fantastic. My hat goes off to the chamber and all who come forth and help make this such a success.

As I write this and look at the calendar it is hard for me to believe that summer 2022 is almost over. Another school year begins and with it new adventures. I have four grandchildren renewing their schooling at their respective schools, and I have two beginning their next journey in education as incoming freshman at UNL. I wish them and all our students a safe and productive school year.

I will close with this. Go Rocks! Go Discoverers! Go Vikings! And good Lord please - Go Huskers!

Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.