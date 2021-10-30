Columbus full of active volunteers

Columbus is so fortunate to be made up of some pretty special people. People who are involved in groups and organizations that enrich their lives and along the way makes our community a better place.

I’m sure you have been to a pancake feed. How about seeing all those flags that adorn our streets and landscape on special days? I’m sure you have seen the recognizing of students for their athletic and academic successes. Also, people who pick up litter along a highway. These are just a few of the things that are done routinely and help make our community shine.

I’m referring to civic groups and organizations. The Lions Club, Sertoma, Rotary and others. Along with these there are church groups, women’s groups and card clubs. All are made up of people who care. They care about our community and they give their time and efforts.

These same people are usually the ones involved in little league; they are school volunteers and helpers at church bazaars, activities like Columbus Days and more. They know what they do matters and are willing to step forward when asked.

I recently attended an event for our local Lions Club. It is the 100th anniversary year for The International Lions Club. Our local club celebrated this milestone and also recognized many of its outstanding members. It was an honor to have been asked to be a part of the Lions’ special event.

It is groups like these made up of individuals that care and make things happen. If you are a member of such an organization, I salute you! If you are not and want to contribute think about joining one. All of these organizations are constantly looking for new members. Don’t be shy. Sign up and you will glad you did.

Speaking of saying thank you, how about a shout out to the 128th Engineer Battalion? This is the group of citizen/soldiers that are assigned to our local National Guard Armory. I was honored to be asked to join Gov. Pete Ricketts on Saturday, Oct. 2, to the send off ceremony for the 128th. The event was held at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Lincoln.

The 128th Engineer Battalion was heading to the southwest to help secure our border; its deployment is for a year. These are our neighbors, friends, fathers and husbands. We all probably know some of them. If you do reach out to those left behind. Give them your support and prayers and tell them THANK YOU.

You probably heard that we are in the middle of organizing our fire department to better serve our community as we grow. In August I accepted the resignation of previous Fire Chief Dan Miller. As we moved forward to fill that position, it became evident that the needs of our department required some change to its structure.

First it became obvious that the management demands of our department was too much for one person. A full time assistant chief position has been established. Along with this, the duties of our fire lieutenants were actually more in line with fire captains. Therefore we are transitioning our lieutenant positions to captains.

We are also creating a volunteer captain which will be a compensated position. This will be a person who will meet a set of minimum training requirements and be elected by our volunteers. The volunteer captain will assist with the liaison between the career and volunteer firefighters. That person will be attending four to five meetings per month, including volunteer meetings and command staff meetings.

Columbus has been fortunate to have a dedicated volunteer firefighter group. It has been instrumental in helping provide the emergency services that our citizens expect and has helped keep our fire department budget in line.

These volunteers give their time to train and respond to calls. But times are changing. The demands on volunteers for training and time commitment has grown making it more difficult to serve. We are committed to developing a program that better integrates the volunteers with our career members and solidify our department.

The positions that we are filling are civil service and there is a process that we must follow. This will take some time. As we move forward, you can feel comfortable that your emergency needs will be handled. Our goal is to only get better at what we do!

Let’s talk excitement! A 200,000 square foot indoor field house? Yes! Ground was broken Oct. 20 on what will be the Columbus Fieldhouse. This awesome facility being built by the Columbus Community Hospital can be a game changer for our community, from the health and wellness of our citizens to the draw of visitors to town. There will more to talk about as specific details are laid out.

Soon the fall weather will turn to winter and along with that comes winter road conditions. I can assure you our street department is readying itself to handle the challenges that Mother Nature brings. Stay safe and healthy.

Something Good Columbus!

Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0