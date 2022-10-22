Columbus full of progress and growth

Recently Columbus had the opportunity to host a couple of events that demonstrated the fact that we are becoming a more diverse community. A community that is growing in our diversity and embracing this diversity for the asset it is.

Central Community College (CCC) was the host to over 550 Latino youth from across our state. Coming to a Columbus to learn more about the opportunities that are in front of them as they get ready to leave high school and move on in life. Think about this -- a gymnasium full of young people pondering their future! What an amazing opportunity for all involved.

This event, coordinated by Centro Hispano and in conjunction with the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and held at CCC, was outstanding. I was asked to welcome the attendees, which I was delighted to do. I thanked them for taking the time to engage in the days events. I reminded them that the future belongs to them. And that this event represented an opportunity for them to see the many choices that they have available. I told them that Columbus wants them and needs them!

Multiple businesses were in attendance, NPPD, Columbus Community Hospital, BD Medical, to name a few. Along with educational institutions CCC, Peru State, UNO, all highlighting the advantages they can offers. Speakers told inspiring stories of what they have done and how they achieved their success. Breakout sessions were held to give more intimate discussions to ideas and concepts.

But through it all the goal was the same. Expose these young adults to the multiple opportunities that are available to them and that they need to be excited about their future. And Columbus was well represented as a great option with great opportunities in future education, training, and jobs.

Columbus needs to be excited about all of this. You continue hearing me highlight our communities growth and how we are out shining so many of our sister cities. Much of this growth is fueled by minorities moving to our community. And the Hispanic population is the fastest growing part of this growth. It is important that we recognize this and reach out and help where and when it is needed.

Many of us have our own stories to tell of coming to Columbus and not knowing many people and needing to acclimate. We need to help make all feel welcome. Columbus is fortunate to have a solid foundation to rely on. We have a strong established education system, a strong and diverse business core that is actively needing new employees. We all play a part in helping to build our community.

Speaking of those who are here to help others, I cannot begin to give enough kudos to an organization that I venture to say many of you do not know or do not know much about, Centro Hispano.

Centro Hispano is a nonprofit organization established in 2009. They provide services in immigration, education, and business primarily in Platte, Colfax, and Madison counties. They work in developing meaningful relationships with community members and foster intentional change around diversity, inclusion, and equitable opportunities for all.

And this group is “Lights out Awesome!” They have a small dedicated staff lead by Executive Director Karina Perez. This group works tirelessly to assist those, primarily new to our community, with help to get comfortable with our community. They work with multiple other agencies and businesses to help strengthen those new to Columbus. The goal -- make all feel welcome. This organization does a great job in making those new to our area feel welcome. And when people feel welcome, they want to stay and participate. Thank you Centro Hispano for what you do!

Prior to our Oct. 17 city council meeting we were given a tour to update us on the construction of our Community Center building. As you know this facility will house our Library, Children's Museum, Cultural Arts, coffee shop, and City Hall. Drywall is getting installed and things are really taking shape. You can begin to visualize the way things are going to look like when this project is completed.

It is awesome to watch this project move along and go from the thought concept to reality. This is a project that has had public support from the beginning. We took the initial concept to the public. We laid out the plan and/or design and explained why it was needed. We developed a cost and laid out the financial commitment. We then took it to the voters. The results --overwhelming support for this project from our citizens. It is important to point this out because you cannot believe the number of people that still ask “what is that or when was this approved and by whom?” This project is on schedule and on budget. Given the current construction market, this is a huge testament to the work of Boyd Jones and city staff.

During our Oct. 17 city council meeting Joe Krepel, aquatics manager, gave an update on activities taking place at our Aquatics Center. He shared that participation in the many activities is up and staff is interacting well with the patrons. He indicated that swim lessons are up sharply and this trends well for our need for lifeguards. You all might remember lifeguard staffing has been a huge issue for all communities the past few years. So if we are able to have an impact in this regard it will be fantastic. Staffing continues to be a struggle but as we work to hire, Joe and Parks and Recreation Manager Betsy are able to step in and serve. This gives us flexibility we haven’t had in the past.

We recently got an update at a Committee of the Whole from Wilson and Associates in regards to a downtown viaduct. We have conducted community engagement and surveys to the public and have settled on three possible options: 23rd Avenue straight, 26th Avenue straight, and 23rd Avenue curving to 26th Avenue. These options will be rolled out to the public for further explanation and inputs. At the same time the city will be exploring the funding possibilities and reaching out to UPRR for their inputs into all of these scenarios. Many think that nothing is being done with regards to a downtown viaduct. I can assure that is not the case. Staff is working to make this happen.

Fall is upon us and city departments are adjusting and getting ready for what comes next. Fire hydrant flushing is underway. Final mowing of road sides, parks, etc., is being done. Maintenance and street department personnel are busy readying equipment that will be needed when mother natures brings the snow and ice. We hope it doesn’t, but when the time comes, we want to be ready.

Road projects continue around town -- 23rd Street to 54th Avenue. The work near Arby’s has moved from the north side to the south side of 23rd Street. Weather has been favorable and this project should be completed in a couple of weeks.

Quail Run closed for the season. Van Berg remains open and is in excellent shape for those wanting to enjoy fall golf. At Quail Run we will use this time to address those final items left to complete from the reconstruction of the damage done from the flood of 2019. Over seeding, reconstruction of the pond and many other miscellaneous items will be addressed. All of this still with the cooperation and financial help of FEMA. The goal-have Quail Run in the quality shape it was in prior to the flood when we open in spring 2023.

We cut the ribbon and dedicated Powerhouse Trail Phase 1 along Wilderness Road and the Parkway. This is another addition to the trail sections around Columbus. Our trails are a great example of the amenities that our community wants and uses. This was also a good example of collaboration and partnership among multiple agencies. The City, Lower Loup NRD, Columbus Area Recreational Trails (CART), Nebraska Game and Parks all coming together for funding. Rick Bogus and the city engineering department drew up the route and overseeing the work. And Dimond Construction for performing the work.

Something Good Columbus!

Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.