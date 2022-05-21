Columbus is adapting to growth

Change is a constant and and to grow we must adapt. Let me update you on some ongoing changes within our fire department. We are currently making a transition within the fire department that will implement a new structure in what has been our volunteer program. Changes are necessary as we work to establish the most effective method of providing volunteers that are qualified and willing to serve.

We are all aware of the increased demands on our time. Today's active society seems to have everyone running in multiple directions. Work related issues, children related issues (sports, school, etc.) are taking more time commitments and making it difficult to find time to volunteer. There are only so many hours in the day and in many cases all of those hours are already committed.

This should come as no surprise to any of us. We are all involved in multiple community, church or volunteer related activities. And what do we all have in common? The struggle to find volunteers to help. Whether it is helping out at the church bazaar, helping out at your child’s school event or coaching your child’s ball team. We are all struggling to find individuals that can and will give their time.

This same set of circumstances plays into the city being able to continue to support an active and well trained group of volunteer firefighters. The need to give time to training is increasing. We must give our full time firefighters confidence in the fact that the volunteer that steps in to help at an incident is capable and qualified.

Our current volunteer fire department is made up of great individuals who over the years have been there when needed. But over the years the number of all volunteers has reduced. And the number of "active volunteers" (those trained to the proper level and respond to calls) has reduced dramatically. Most of our volunteers do not respond to calls or have the minimum certification which should be required.

Only a small percentage of all volunteers respond to task force calls on any regularity. A task force call would include structure fires, brush and field fires and auto accidents with entrapment. These high acuity calls require the largest number of personnel to respond in order to safely, efficiently and effectively mitigate the incident.

With all of this in mind we are moving to a paid reserve program. This program will have minimum requirements for participation and training standards which will be outlined in the department's constitution and by-laws. By having these standards and requirements, we believe our paid reserve and full time firefighters can work side by side knowing the qualifications of each individual. And everyone will report to the fire chief which will ensure accountability.

As previously mentioned this move in no way demises the work and efforts that our volunteers did in the past. Their efforts and support has saved lives, property and been a tremendous financial plus for our community. This paid reserve program takes volunteering to the next level and rewards those that can and will participate.

We are confident that participation will be strong with this new program. That core of “active volunteers” are eager to get going with this new chapter. We are also confident that this will be done with a neutral cost to the city.

This is a concept in transition. We presented this to the city council at our May 16 meeting. The next few months will be critical to implementing the new details. There will be meetings and discussions as the constitution and by-laws come together. Working as a team, we will finalize a working agreement. The plan is to have this final agreement back to the city council in July or early August for final approval.

LET ME REASSURE ALL OF YOU! During this transition and moving forward the citizens of Columbus will see no impact on the services they receive. We have always been committed to providing the utmost public safety and E-911 service needed. That will not change.

I will keep you updated as the new structure comes together. This is another example of changes occurring within our community to strengthen our services and give the citizens what they expect.

With Memorial Day just around the corner, I hope all of you take some time to reflect on all that we have and to thank all of those who sacrificed for us. It is so easy to take for granted that we live in the best state in the the country in the world. We must never forget and we must always be thankful!

Something Good Columbus.

Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.

