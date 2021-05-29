Community journalism is important

In 2021, the community receives news from a ridiculous amount of electronic sources and other avenues. People can be bombarded with texts, email blasts, social media posts and comments that attempt to inform, but let’s face it, aren’t always accurate.
Everyone has an opinion and an agenda. In this day and age, individuals and businesses want to put their own spin on what’s happening or make you think how they feel – their opinion – is fact.
Folks, opinions aren’t facts. And just because you don’t like the facts or a particular story, it doesn’t mean it should be immaturely labeled “fake news.”
Recently, a person on The Columbus Telegram’s Facebook page commented on a local story by asking “why should I have to pay to read this? It should be free if it’s about my community.” Well, here’s the thing – no.
Like hundreds of other local operations in town, The Columbus Telegram is a business. Local journalists – people just like you who call Columbus home and support themselves and their families – have to go out and gather that information, conduct interviews, take pictures, shoot videos, and compile it all into a package so it’s easy for you to read and understand – day and night. They do it so that it’s more convenient for you and to save you the time of having to go out and do it yourself – it’s a service.
Everyone can read numerous articles on our website for free as a courtesy, but we ask that if you value being informed about what’s happening in your community and the convenient services we offer, that after reading a few you consider a digital subscription.
I want to take a moment to sincerely thank those that are reading this that already support local journalism by being subscribers/members. But we want to grow our audience so that we can continue to keep you informed about what’s happening in our community. We have a special offer that will end May 30th we hope will encourage more residents to subscribe so they stay informed - $5 for a five-month digital subscription! Then, from May 31-June 6, we'll have another special promotion of $3 for three months - unlimited digital access! Just visit our website at https://bit.ly/3oZ6RLo to sign up, or to get a subscription for a friend, relative or neighbor.
For those still unsure of the value of local journalism, I would tell you that you can hear opinions and anonymous sources on social media and TV for free 24/7. But if you want to truly be in the know and rest easy knowing you have the actual facts and not just rumors or opinions, try The Telegram.
We’ll keep you informed and do our best to highlight the many aspects of our growing and inspiring community. We’re not perfect, and when we make occasional mistakes, we will acknowledge them and move forward rather than hide them like others try to do.
We take our jobs very seriously, and we want to make sure we can continue to do it for decades to come. But, it’s impossible without strong community support. Don’t just take my word for it though. Here are the views of some of our community leaders:
“When a community newspaper does its job well, readers see themselves. Over the last several years, The Telegram has demonstrated a commitment to improving the way it tells our stories by celebrating residents of all ages, our businesses and organizations, and our culture. This community's achievements, challenges, pasts, present endeavors and future aspirations are documented in a way that we call all access and share as a part of our collective history.”
- Jeanne Schieffer, former Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce president
"With the expanded use of social media platforms it is easy to disseminate unverified information with no accountability. The challenge faced by the reader is how to process that information and make a determination if it is fact, fiction or biased in a particular way. Community journalism through print media such as the Columbus Telegram provides the reader with accurate and factual reporting of local, state and national news and information which is more important today than ever before."
- Chris Nelson, broker/owner of C.S. Nelson Co. Real Estate
“The ability of a community to “talk to itself” is a huge factor in creating success in local projects or initiatives. The Telegram and local, community journalism is so important in helping move the Columbus region forward!”
- K.C. Belitz, Nebraska Community Foundation’s chief operating officer/Lakeview volleyball coach
“The best way to learn what is going on in our community is to read the Telegram. Behlen is locally owned in Columbus, and we use the Telegram to follow important events and share our story. There is nothing better than local community journalism to stay up to date with current events.”
- Cindy Sohl, Behlen Mfg. Co. administrative assistant
“The importance of community journalism can’t be overstated. Keeping our citizens informed of the timely topics that are affecting our community is essential. Elected officials make decisions that impact people on a regular basis and having this locally reported and accurately shown is important.”
- Jim Bulkley, Columbus mayor
People often will tell me they feel The Telegram does a good job in the last three years of "being positive." I appreciate their kind words, but the truth is, there was never a decision to be "more positive." A commitment was made to work hard and provide content that is reflective of our community. We've done that by prioritizing our people - from kids to adults, businesses, economic development, local government, education, prep sports, law enforcement, health care and more.
We highlight the many positive aspects of our community, and we've been unafraid to pursue the tougher and even unpleasant stories when we've had to do it. But, we do it by getting our information verified and attributed - not hearsay on social media or in coffee shops.
Please be sure to check out ColumbusTelegram.com so you can take advantage of all of the access you have to our content - from stories, photos and videos to breaking news alerts and more. You'll find local news, as well as plenty of state and national content that doesn't always fit into the print edition.
We're excited to continue telling the stories that matter to our community for decades to come.
Thank you for reading.
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram, Schuyler Sun and David City Banner-Press. He is also the executive editor of Wahoo Newspaper, the Ashland Gazette and Waverly News. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.