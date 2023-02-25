I think it’s easy for all of us to see crime and horrific situations like public mass shootings at schools, movie theaters, grocery stores or malls and think to ourselves, “that will never happen in my small rural town.”

Although I grew up in big metropolitans and still enjoy visiting them, I haven’t been shy in saying I love the “small-town living” Columbus offers. It’s relatively safe, there are great schools, friendly people and more. This probably doesn’t come as a surprise to you to be reading this, as I’ve written about it before.

But OK, as much as I don’t like thinking about it, I’ve worried before about those bad situations occurring. As I write this, I feel like I can recall more than 10 mass shootings in America in the last decade. Almost every morning I read or watch the news there seems to be a headline about a shooting or act of violence.

I remember in July 2012 walking into a movie theater to see “The Dark Knight Rises” and hearing how a shooting had occurred across the state (I lived in Colorado at the time) at a showing of the same movie that same day. It resulted in 12 fatalities and 70 injuries.

These days, there is inherent danger everywhere you go. As a parent, sometimes even sending my kids to school these days can be a little scary. More often than not, these incidents involving gun violence are occurring in smaller communities and aren’t considered mass shootings. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t terrifying and real.

That said, this week I was fortunate to sit in on a S.W.O.T. (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) training at Columbus Fire Department. Entities involved included Columbus Public Schools, the City of Columbus, Platte County Emergency Management, Platte County, Nebraska State Patrol and more.

What I loved seeing was a bunch of community leaders from different backgrounds coming together and showing an eagerness to learn and collaborate, so in the event of such an emergency, EVERYONE knows how to work together. It was a proactive approach.

“You just don’t know … we’re seeing a shift now where something happened last night, and so someone decides to take care of it the next day. Those are the things where you have to remember to hope for the best and prepare for the worst. That’s what this is about,” CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz told me toward the end of the session.

What I witnessed were school officials, law enforcement leaders and others talking over scenarios, offering their perspectives and sharing ideas with one another that were met kindly. Good questions were asked and great answers were provided. Everyone seemed to be there to learn and let each other know they were in attendance to support one another.

“We’ve done several of these community exercises, and the cooperation and communication are always the same. We have great relationships with all the players in this room,” Columbus Police Capt. Molczyk told me. “This is just a great way to really understand everyone’s job function so we can better work together.”

During the course of the training, words that were spoken were put to the test. A Columbus Middle School student reported to staff about a fellow student potentially having a weapon, which CMS officials promptly told CPD about.

Officers and a few school staff members left the session to go look into the matter, while CPS Marketing and Foundation Director Nicole Anderson worked quickly with Loeffelholz and others to send out messages to CPS parents about the matter. The middle school was put in a “Hold In Place” (students locked in classrooms, no one in halls, and no one encouraged to come to CMS until the all clear is received).

I then worked with Capt. Molczyk and sent out a press release to area media to alert them to the matter and prevent rumors from spreading.

No weapon was ultimately found, but the situation served as a reminder as to why the session was important. In this moment, people from different backgrounds worked together to keep students and adults safe, as well as to get accurate information out to the public.

This week’s session was the first of multiple that will culminate in March 2024 with a live shooter exercise at Columbus High School so that all entities, as well as Columbus Community Hospital, can coordinate and be prepared in the event of a real live shooter emergency of any kind.

I hope this situation never plays out, but I am appreciative of all the community leaders who are part of the training for taking steps to be prepared for it if it ever does.