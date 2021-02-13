Congress dismisses working class Americans

Events on Capitol Hill and the Southwest border are unfolding at dizzying pace. The outcome of those developments will have long-lasting and irreversible effects.

At the center of the chaos is immigration, the tumultuous topic that has embroiled Congress since the Immigration Reform and Control Act that President Ronald Reagan signed into law in 1986, 35 years ago.

During the budget resolution debate that will pave the way for a mid-March final vote on President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, Republicans filed a staggering 900 amendments. Two Republican senators proposed blocking stimulus checks from being paid out to unlawfully present aliens. Surprisingly, given the openly hostile relationship between the two parties, eight Democrats voted with Republicans on the commonsense proposal.

Nearly 16 million Americans are receiving unemployment benefits, and millions more have stopped looking for work. Last December, the labor force participation rate hit 61.5 percent, its lowest level in years. Americans’ pain and suffering should be the first consideration of Congress. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, however, later introduced an amendment that removed the Republicans’ proposal.

Long story short, as it currently stands, illegal immigrants will receive $1,400 checks.