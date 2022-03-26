Count your blessings

The Rev. Joe Miksch’s homily last Sunday morning at St. Isidore’s Catholic Church really struck a chord with me.

He spoke about how someday material things won’t matter, because you can’t take them with you when you leave Earth. He reminded everyone to appreciate the moment and value things that truly matter - like the people and relationships in our lives. Not to take for granted what the gift of life the Lord has given us.

All of this got me immediately about the many people I’m fortunate to have in my life - my wife, my children, my family, my friends (old and new). Naturally, that got me thinking about those I’ve lost - more than I like to admit. If you’re reading this, you’re probably already aware I lost my mother (who is the inspiration for this column’s name), and three of my grandparents. It occurred to me while sitting in church listening that there is one person I lost that I often never speak of: My friend, Edgar Carvajal.

I met Edgar when I was in high school, being a new kid in the Texas city my family had moved to like a month earlier in 2002. Edgar had charisma - kids of all backgrounds and popularity would gravitate toward him. He was one of the funniest people I’ve ever met in my life, with a knack to make people laugh without cutting someone down in the process. But my two most favorite things about him were his loyalty and his ability to stay true to himself.

Loyalty - Every person has probably been around a bully at one time or another. I wouldn’t say the kid I’m speaking of was a bully but rather someone with little man syndrome. He was short and therefore always tried to be the center of attention, particularly during lunch. He was the kid everyone was unsure of why he was sitting at this table but you dealt with. If he wasn’t the center of attention, he lashed out at a random person at the table. I hadn’t been there a week when this guy decided I was the issue that day. Before I could do anything, Edgar stepped in and told him to get lost. He first ignored the instruction, until Edar stood up and, in essence, told him off. I barely knew Edar at this point, so there wasn’t really a reason for him to do this other than just being a kind-hearted person.

Staying true to himself - In high school, most kids want to fit in. You don’t want to stand out and embarrass yourself. Edgar was the complete opposite. It was during a lunch hour after everyone was done eating he picked up a bouncy ball and started throwing it against a brick wall, chasing it and repeating it over and over. He asked “the group” to join in on his impromptu game, which everyone shot down immediately. “We’ll look stupid,” one of us reasoned. “With all these people walking by.”

“Why do you care what random people think?” he replied.

Edgar was Edgar - he had no problem hanging out with anybody and he didn’t care what anyone thought. He just strived to be a good friend and person day in, day out.

The only time I ever got even remotely mad at him was when he thought it would be a funny practical joke to surprisingly spray me with his acne medication, only he timed it wrong and it got right in my eye. It stung and I immediately looked like “Cyclops” from “X-Men” because it got so inflamed. We ended up having a great laugh about it minutes later.

There was another time when I came back for the summer from college and we went and had lunch at a nearby Wendy’s. The meal was OK; however, I remember we just caught up and talked about life in general for a good solid hour. He was always positive and optimistic.

Even when he got sick he was positive and optimistic. The last time I saw him was when I came back for a visit and stopped by his house. He wasn’t very mobile, but gosh, he was always the life of the party. I brought my then-girlfriend, now wife, with me to meet him. Edgar being Edgar, he had plenty of jokes and started thoughtful conversation after conversation. When we left that day, I hugged him - longer than normal. I just felt like I should.

He soon passed away, and I regret that even though I was out of state, I didn’t go back for his funeral. I didn’t want to believe he was gone or deal with it.

I wasn’t around regularly when Edgar was sick like I wish I could have been, not like our friends Greg and Ana, who were always right by his side. They’ll always have my utmost respect for their selflessness. And Edgar’s family, while I didn’t know them extremely well, it was always apparent he came from a great family full of love.

I miss my friend, but I believe he is up there enjoying himself. He deserves it, and I’m blessed to have known him. Miksch reminded me of that on Sunday, and to appreciate all the blessings we do have in life. I’ll be sure to keep counting them sir.

Matt Lindberg is the marketing director at Parkway Plaza and VRLY-Columbus. He is the former managing editor of The Columbus Telegram, Reach him via email at matt@getvrly.com.

