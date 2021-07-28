Countdown to the Nebraska State Fair

As students in 4-H and FFA compete, they will help fair-goers better understand how agriculture provides the nutritious food we rely on day in and day out. The next generation of farmers and ranchers are great ambassadors for our state’s largest industry, and the future leaders of Nebraska agriculture. Be sure to check out their excellent work and to learn about how they’re growing our state. Additionally, the Raising Nebraska Exhibit, a milking parlor, and combine rides also give attendees an up-close look at how our farm and ranch families run their operations.

While providing an opportunity to get in touch with our state’s agricultural roots, the State Fair has become known for offering top-notch entertainment. Actor-turned-musician Kevin Costner will take the stage with his band Modern West on Sept. 2, and other evening concerts will feature Jon Pardi and Banda Los Sebastianes. The State Fair carnival, the largest amusement show in Nebraska, has all sorts of games and rides. From BMX to bullfighting, the fair serves up plenty of excitement for sports fans. At the State Fair Marathon on Aug. 28, runners will have a chance to qualify for the prestigious Boston Marathon. Spectators can also cheer on contestants in the 2021 Nebraska State Championship Pedal Tractor Pull.