COVID-19 relief for Nebraska's small businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Small businesses are the backbone of Nebraska’s economy. From your favorite store on main street to your local coffee shop, small businesses bring vibrancy and prosperity to our communities. There are 172,958 small businesses in Nebraska that employ just under half of all workers in our state.

Unfortunately, many of these businesses have been forced to temporarily close to slow the spread of COVID-19. This is a necessary step to protect the health of Nebraskans, but it has also led to uncertainty for many business owners and their employees.

To help the nation through this crisis, Congress recently passed and President Trump signed into law the CARES Act. This legislation allocated $349 billion to the Small Business Administration (SBA) for the purpose of managing a loan program for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as others negatively impacted by COVID-19. Loans administered under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) are designed to cover payroll and other expenses for businesses with 500 employees or fewer.

In addition to covering payroll, PPP loan recipients may also use funds to cover business-related expenses, such as rent, paid sick or family leave, insurance premiums, and interest on mortgage obligations. The portion of the loan used for payroll and other eligible business expenses will qualify for forgiveness.