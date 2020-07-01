Defund the police movements miss the big picture

Police officers are not robots. They’re doing a job most of us would never dream of doing. Mistakes will be made. And I’m not in any way suggesting that what happened to George Floyd was a mistake. The video speaks for itself.

But it’s very easy to ask, after the fact, “Why did you have to shoot him?” “Couldn’t you have just shot him in the leg?” Real life isn’t an episode of “Starsky and Hutch.”

In real life, the decision to use force is made in fractions of seconds. Sometimes, suspects are armed, sometimes they’re not. Often, you don’t know.

On May 28, at 12:15 p.m., Officer Nate Lyday, of the Ogden, Utah, police department, responded to a domestic violence call. A woman told a 911 dispatcher her husband was trying to kill her. When Lyday and a probation officer reached the house, the suspect, a 53-year-old man, was sitting on the front porch. The suspect was uncooperative, according to investigators, and after a brief discussion, went back into the house, slamming the door behind him.