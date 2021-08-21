Democrats’ reckless spending plan

My amendment would limit this credit to those making under $100,000, and only for cars that cost less than $40,000. Nebraskans shouldn’t have to foot the bill for wealthy Californians’ Teslas. Every Republican and three Democrats agreed with me, and my amendment passed.

Senator Tommy Tuberville from Alabama offered an amendment that would reduce federal funding for local governments that choose to defund the police. It passed unanimously.

Republicans were able to pass several other important amendments, including an amendment that supports immigration enforcement and addressing the humanitarian crisis at the border. Another will prevent renewable energy projects that receive federal funding from buying materials or technology that is produced in China. And an amendment proposed by Senator Joni Ernst will prevent the federal government from imposing any new methane emissions requirements for livestock. This will help protect Nebraska producers from harmful regulations that drive up the cost of beef and other critical products.

The amendments that Republicans passed in the Senate address some of the worst things about this measure, but at the end of the day, it is still a progressive wish list. Trillions in new and unnecessary spending is the last thing we need as we emerge from the pandemic.