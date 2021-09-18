Dems play the Trump card in California recall election

The core Trump crowd may get all giddy about this, but the fact is, a Republican candidate will eventually get to a point where the only people who’ll vote for her are the Trump people.

If you look at Tuesday’s numbers, for example, the “yes” vote for recalling Newsom was about equal to the percentage of Californians who voted for Trump in 2020.

What the GOP did by putting their hopeless recall election together was to set up a launching pad for Newsom to run for president.

He can run for governor again next year and win, then leave Sacramento in 2026 in time to set up a campaign to run for president in 2028.

Before that happens, the Republican Party better wake up and find some fresh presidential horses for 2024.

After what they learned Tuesday night about playing the Trump Card, I can hear Democrats across America praying that Trump runs in 2024.

It’s not that President Trump didn’t do many good things for the country. It’s about how he went about doing them.

He’d almost certainly win the Republican nomination because of his base, but I predict he’d lose bigger in the general election in 2024 than he did in 2020 – to anyone.