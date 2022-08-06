Don't be chicken - give blood!

Back in the day, I’m sad to say I never thought about giving blood. The idea of being poked with a needle just didn’t sound pleasant. Basically, I was a chicken.

Yeah, I said it — chicken.

I have done it several times in the last 15 years, but I never really prioritized doing it.

Then, in 2019, I met Columbus’ Kyle Jensen. He had been recommended to me for a weekly series we were publishing in the Telegram at the time called “Community Champions,” where we profiled residents who were making a positive impact in the area but not necessarily folks who were quoted in the newspaper all the time.

I had heard Jensen was a Lakeview graduate and golf standout, so that’s part of the reason I thought he would make for a good profile. But I soon learned he was and still is the account manager/donor recruiter as part of the American Red Cross’ Midwest Region, covering Columbus and communities within about a one-hour radius.

We really got to talking about the need for blood donations (and this was before the pandemic), the process, and how it all made a difference.

But, you know, people have ideas in their heads about blood donations that are just false.

1. It will hurt to donate blood.

For like two to three seconds you’ll feel the needle, but then nothing. It’s super easy.

2. It takes a long time

The whole process from start to finish only takes about an hour and involves three easy steps: Registration, a health check and the blood donation itself, according to redcrossblood.org. After registering and answering some questions about your health and travel history, an American Red Cross staff member will check your temperature, pulse, blood pressure and hemoglobin. Then it’s on to the donation itself – which only takes about eight to 10 minutes, after which you will relax for a few minutes with a drink and snack before leaving.

3. I don't have a rare blood type, so my blood donation isn't really needed.

WRONG. O negative blood is the universal blood type, according to the American Red Cross. It is the most common blood type used for transfusions in emergencies when the blood type is unknown (for example, in a trauma situation). Because it’s used so often, it’s almost always the first type to run out during a shortage. But if necessary, many hospitals will also transfuse O positive blood in emergencies when there is massive blood loss. That’s because the risk of reaction is much lower in a situation where blood loss is ongoing.

4. I’m on medication.

The reason that you were prescribed the medication could disqualify you, but if the condition is under control and you are healthy, donations are usually allowed.

5. I have tattoos.

In the majority of states, you may give blood immediately after getting a tattoo if you got it in a shop that is state-regulated. Otherwise, you must wait 12 months to donate.

6. I’m too old.

You’re never too old to donate blood. You can start donating at 17!

Reasons you should donate blood?

1. You’ll help someone. Our blood donations are used for patients in need of surgery, cancer treatment and transfusions for blood loss from traumatic injuries.

2. EVERY donation makes a difference.

3. You get a free health check-up.

4. ALL blood types are needed.

5. You may need a blood donation in the future.

From noon to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, I’ve worked with Jensen to organize the second-ever Parkway Plaza Blood Drive in the upstairs Darlene Memorial Conference Room, 4471 41st Ave. in Columbus.

You can sign-up for a time to donate at redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time, typing in the zip code (68601) and searching "Parkway Plaza" as the venue on Aug. 19.

Added bonus: Everyone who signs up and donates blood that day will get a $10 e-gift card to use shopping online.

Oh, and everyone in attendance who donates will get a chance to score four tickets to Worlds of Fun or Oceans of Fun in Kansas City!

What I want to stress is this drive isn’t about Parkway Plaza. We’re proud to host it; however, this was organized to help the American Red Cross and to help the urgent need for blood donations.

We did this earlier in the year and had a lot of success. I was one of many people who donated that day, and I will tell you, it was super easy and painless. If I can do it, anyone can!

So I hope you and your friends or family will register to donate. And if you aren’t available on Aug. 19 then look at other local blood drives planned throughout the month.

It isn’t important where you donate, it’s just about doing it.

Giving blood is easy and you can help save lives. Plus, you’ll get free snacks, a $10 e-gift card and a chance to win tickets to Worlds of Fun or Oceans of Fun.