Duty, honor, courage

"Duty, honor, country. Those three hallowed words reverently dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, what you will be. They are your rallying point to build courage when courage seems to fail, to regain faith when there seems to be little cause for faith, to create hope when hope becomes forlorn.”

These words were spoken by General Douglas MacArthur during a speech he gave to Army Corps Cadets at West Point in 1962. They are inspiring. And they illuminate the dedication and love of country deep within the men and women who have served our nation for generations.

Soon citizens all across our country will observe Memorial Day. This holiday, which was originally called Decoration Day, is a time to honor our service members who have given their lives protecting our freedom.

Soldiers of the American Revolution took up arms against tyranny to form the republic. The doughboys battled in the trenches of Europe during World War I. My father and uncle were part of the Greatest Generation who fought in the European and Pacific theatres in World War II. Later, others journeyed to Vietnam and Korea to defend democratic values. And more recently, our forces served valiantly in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 2021, Nebraska lost one of our own. Corporal Daegan Page was among the 13 American service members killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, that occurred as part of the withdrawal of U.S. forces there. I was honored to be at Eppley Airfield in Omaha for Corporal Page’s dignified return. There were thousands of people who lined the streets for his homecoming – a remarkable outpouring of love and recognition of his sacrifice.

This Memorial Day, we pray for Corporal Page’s family and remember his legacy of duty, honor, and country.

Over the course of the upcoming weekend, there are ample opportunities to pay tribute to the fallen.

Omaha will once again host the Patriotic Productions’ Memorial Day Parade on Saturday, May, 28. Organized by non-profit founders Bill and Evonne William, the parade is expected to have nearly 80 entries and be led by Gold Star families.

On Monday, May 30, I’m looking forward to participating in the American Legion Post 1 Memorial Day service at Forest Lawn Cemetery. This will be a special celebration where we recognize the bravery of those who have sacrificed for our freedom.

Other Nebraska communities have wonderful commemorative events planned. In Axtell, there’s a full weekend of celebrations., including a 5K Walk/Run, Cornhole on Main Street, and a patriotic parade. Scottsbluff will hold Memorial Day programs at Sunset Memorial Park and Fairview Cemetery. Gering, Minatare, and Banner County also have special commemorations planned.

Memorial Day is a time of solemn remembrance. But just as General McArthur’s words explain, it’s also a holiday that renews our courage, faith, and hope. We are so grateful to the generations of service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our way of life.

We live in the land of the free because of the brave. And for that we are truly lucky.

Thank you for participating in the democratic process. I look forward to visiting with you again next week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0