Ending the disgrace of dismemberment abortion

Dr. Kathi Aultman is a retired, board-certified Ob/Gyn and a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists with more than 35 years of experience. She has both received an abortion and performed many of them, including dismemberment abortions. Her experiences working as an abortionist, as well as giving birth to a baby of her own, convinced her of the cruelty of dismemberment abortion.

Dr. Aultman testified at the Legislature’s hearing on LB 814 in support of the bill. “A major benefit of this legislation is that it will spare mothers the agony and guilt of knowing that they consented to a procedure which caused their child to be torn limb from limb while it was alive,” she said. “It also protects medical personnel from the emotional trauma of knowing they assisted in this gruesome procedure on a live baby.”

Dr. Aultman’s concerns are echoed by other abortionists who testify of the psychological trauma that they and their staffs underwent after performing dismemberment abortions. During a dismemberment abortion, the baby’s severed limbs and other tissues are placed on a tray. Medical staff then have to account for each piece to make sure no parts of the body remain inside the mother to cause infection.