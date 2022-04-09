Entrepreneurship at its finest

There are people who will talk and complain about what would make the community better, and then there are those who will take steps to do something about it. My work colleague and friend Shae Spitz is of the latter.

On Thursday night, she hosted an open house for her new Airbnb, The Neighborhood Sanctuary, 3770 18th Ave. in Columbus. The parking lot was completely full, resulting in cars lining up the street waiting for spots to open up. And inside, there were dozens of people smiling and enjoying themselves who showed up to check out a beautiful venue.

The Neighborhood Sanctuary is a new short-term rental location that can be booked easily. Just visit providingpropertysolutions.com/book-your-stay/, where guests can choose to book with Airbnb or VRBO. Spitz said she and her husband purposely converted it into a short-term rental for family vacations and gatherings, staycations, bridal showers, baby showers and more.

The design is immaculate, as it has a very modern look and feel while still keeping the history intact by utilizing the wood floors and more.

Spitz was visibly excited and happy to show the venue off to the public, as she should be.

“I’m just very grateful for everyone who has stopped by,” Spitz told me that night. “I would say the final result has been way better than I had imagined."

Of course, what people probably don’t realize or fully appreciate is the blood, sweat and tears put into the project. When I first met Spitz last year, she had mentioned how she purchased the old vacant church building and wanted to turn it into a venue for people to rent. It felt like for so long I’d hear people say how the building needed to go or just other complaints. It sat dormant for quite a while, yet nobody was willing to do anything about it.

But, Spitz had a vision, was willing to make an investment and hired the right people to help bring it to life. Even when there might have been some who questioned the project’s merit, she didn’t let it deter her. She hung with it and made it happen.

Kudos to Spitz for repurposing a perfectly good building and turning it into an asset for the community. A venue like this can be utilized by local residents, but it also has the ability to attract visitors to the area who are looking for a good place to stay. A bonus is Spitz has partnered with other businesses, such as Cork and Barrel, to offer guests discounts at other places in an effort to encourage them to patronize those places. These types of efforts are how we can spur local economy.

Gordon B. Hinckley has a quote that I believe applies here: “Without hard work, nothing grows but weeds.”

Spitz has my utmost respect for taking steps to grow our community. That kind of commitment is how Columbus can prosper in the future.

If you want to learn more about Spitz, be sure to check out her “Business Unscripted” podcast on Apple or Spotify. Each week, she sits down in the VRLY Columbus studio with a fellow local entrepreneur to discuss their business. Sure I help her with it, but it’s absolutely worth a listen!

Matt Lindberg is the marketing director for VRLY Columbus and Parkway Plaza. Reach him via email at matt@getvrly.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0