Everyone can help stop coronavirus

Seek Appropriate Help: If you or a member of your household display these symptoms, immediately self-isolate and call your healthcare provider for advice. Do not go to an emergency room or doctor’s office without calling ahead. Your doctor can assist with an initial screening to determine if you should be tested for COVID-19. Public health officials, health care providers, and private labs are working daily to increase nationwide capacity to test more people for COVID-19.

Practice Social Distancing: Given the heightened risk that exists for the elderly and most vulnerable, we’re asking people to stay at home and to use social distancing techniques to slow the spread of coronavirus and limit its extent. As of Tuesday, March 17th, the latest CDC guidance is to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people. This includes events like funerals and weddings and people at bars and restaurants. Additionally, please do not visit nursing homes or long-term care facilities, and do not take your loved one out of the facility. We must keep them healthy and safe. We expect guidance to change as circumstances evolve. Please constantly monitor www.Governor.Nebraska.gov for the latest information.