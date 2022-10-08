Exploring the markets in Ecuador

Editor’s note: Dean Jacobs is a Fremont man, world traveler, photographer and author, who is writing a series of columns about his trip to Ecuador with University of Nebraska students.

South America is known for its Inca Empire. But what’s often forgotten is that there were and still are many different indigenous communities.

In Ecuador alone, there are 14 Indigenous nationalities.

One such group is the Otavalos, whose central economic city is named Otavalo.

The market of Otavalo is the largest market of its kind in all of South America.

Packed with famous Otavalo textiles, woven with love, sweaters, jewelry, souvenirs, fresh fruits, and vegetables, along with yummy street food, the Otavalo Market in Ecuador has it all.

The market is incredible, and Otavalo, Ecuador and the surrounding countryside are truly stunning.

Think of soaring volcanoes and mountains.

“The Otavalo Market Ecuador dates back to pre-Incan times when locals bought, sold, and traded woven products, food, and other products in the market. The market tradition has grown and expanded ever since,” explained our guide Juan Fernando.

Fernando continued, “You have two hours to look around and to make purchases; remember to bargain.”

This becomes another lesson for the group.

We are accustomed to paying the marked or stated price in the United States. But if you want to gain the respect of the Otavalo people, you bargain. It’s all a part of the game.

I added one more suggestion to the group before departing:

“Please remember we are some of the first tourists they will have seen from the United States in two years, so yes, bargain, but do it with heart.”

I have been to the market several times during the last 10 years. Although familiar to me, it felt a little empty, with fewer stalls. I imagined the toll of the pandemic had made its impact.

Still, it felt good to be back, to see the colors, the hats, the smiling faces of the Otavalo people inviting you to look at their wares.

“Where are you from?” asked a merchant.

“We are from the United States,” I replied.

“Oh, welcome, you are most welcome.”

The merchant continued. “Where in the United States are you from?”

“We are from Nebraska,” I answered in my poor Spanglish.

“I’m not sure where that is, but you are most welcome here,” the merchant concluded with a smile.

As he smiled, I realized that most people weren’t wearing a mask in the market.

It felt so good to see a smile again and the nonverbal communication of joy.

A little chink of the fear fell off.

I wondered, “How do we navigate and connect despite these challenges we all passed through?”

It’s a question with no simple answer, only an intention.

A couple of hours later, the 17 Sig Eps students loaded back onto the bus, most wearing ponchos, a practical souvenir for the high-altitude cool nights we would be experiencing.

I knew this wouldn’t be the last time I met someone from Otavalo this year. Every summer, I visit the Pow Wows in Nebraska, where the Otavaloans will be selling their wares.

They are the master marketers of South America.

“Our next stop is the community of San Clemente, where you will be staying in the host homes of the Karanki people,” I announced.

I was excited to see the familiar faces of San Clemente.

The people in this community are some of the kindest, most open-hearted, and most gracious people I’ve ever experienced.

I believe to spend time in such a community would not only be transformative, but also provide the space to heal from the last two years. It happens to me each time I visit; it’s part of why I keep returning.

Combining this sacred place and people with coaching conversations that positively engage our hearts and minds seemed like a wise choice.

“How long before we arrive at the community?” asked one of the students.

“A couple of hours. Sit back and enjoy the views; things are about to change.” I replied. “Inside and outside.”