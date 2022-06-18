Father’s Day hits home

There was one consistent thing I heard from family and friends before my first child was born:

“Enjoy every moment, because it will go very quick.”

I couldn’t fathom that at the time, but more than a decade later, it’s safe to say they were all right. This week is particularly special because not only is Father’s Day upon us, but my son and daughter each celebrated their birthdays within a day of one another just days ago.

They’re both still fairly young, but I already have so many great memories with each of them. Kids at a young age, in particular, are hilarious. They have a wild sense of humor, and in some cases, can be funny when they’re actually upset. What young kids get mad about is interesting.

So in honor of Father’s Day, I thought it would be fun to share social media posts of parents from around the country sharing why their kids are upset:

* “If you’re wondering what parenting is like, my 4-year-old just threw a tantrum and told me to go away and then threw a second tantrum because I went away.”

* “In case you were on the fence about having kids, my 3-year-old threw a temper tantrum because her tongue is pink.”

* “Sometimes I miss having a toddler, but then I hear a toddler throwing a tantrum because 'the moon keeps following me!' Then, I think, ‘ya, I’m good.’”

* “My 4 year old is having a tantrum because his dinner isn't freshly baked cookies.”

* “Toddler is having a complete meltdown because I put the wrong LEGO in his carefully constructed world so I guess he’s ready to be a fantasy author.”

* “3 year old is currently having a meltdown because I won’t call the fire department to rescue a bird from a tree.”

* “Good morning to everyone except my middle child who is currently having a Grade A meltdown tantrum because he found out my wife and I swam with dolphins in the Bahamas nearly a decade before he was born.”

* “Good morning. My 3 year old is throwing a tantrum. Over soap. Because it’s ‘not soapy enough.’”

* “My toddler was having a massive tantrum until she found a grape on the floor. She ate it, and forgot why she was crying. She was crying because she doesn't like grapes.”

* “To anyone out there thinking about having kids, today my 2 year old threw a temper tantrum because she couldn’t get rid of her shadow.”

I hope you got some laughs out of these comments, as I sure did.

But in all seriousness, and I’m sure all dads can agree, the greatest thing I have and will ever do is being able to be the father of two wonderful kiddos.

David and Riley, I’m immensely proud of you both and who you’re becoming. You’re both kind, funny, generous, selfless and amazingly talented. I’m blessed to be your dad.

Matt Lindberg is the marketing director of Parkway Plaza. Reach him via email at mLindberg41@gmail.com.

