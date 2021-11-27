Feeling thankful this holiday season

The month of November comes with many opportunities for us to give thanks to the multitude of blessings bestowed upon our community.

The month began with the City hosting our annual Columbus Municipal Recognition Banquet. It’s a time dedicated to saying thank you to all who work to make Columbus the community that it is. We honor our staff and the array of volunteers that serve on our many critical committees.

The City is a major business employing 182 fulltime employees. We are a 24/7, 365-days-a-year operation in many departments and most of what is done goes on without notice. These employees keep your water running and your toilets flushing. They patrol our neighborhoods and make us safe. When we feel ill or have a fire they are there. They plow our streets when it snows and fix those streets when they deteriorate. They take care of our library, parks, ballfields and other green spaces and amenities.

All of their work and efforts are done to little fanfare. Our employees know their jobs and take them seriously. They know that citizens depend on the jobs that they perform to provide uninterrupted services. We can be proud of our employees.

The Recognition Dinner acknowledged the following employees for the Productivity Awards: Terry Heesacher, Tyler Hiner, Justin Henggeler, Kris Gernstein and Jordan Blahah; Exemplary Service Award: Bobby Pensick, Traci Happ, Angie Lopez, Ron Dush, Cindy Branting, Kellie Keyes, Diane Drummond, Lynn Svoboda and Betsy Eckhardt; and Continuing Education Award: Elicia Micek.

We also recognized those that retired -- police officers Charles Case Jr. and Pat Hoffman; firefighters Jim Davis and David Hogelin; and city employees James Rawhouser Jr. and Michael Shemek.

The other area that was recognized was that of our countless volunteers. These volunteers serve such a vital role. They put in countless hours helping by doing homework for staff, the mayor and the city council. Without these volunteers the workload on others would be enormous. They do this because they love their city and wish to contribute. And this year our Citizen Volunteer Award went to Brad Hanson.

People often come up to me and congratulate me on the successes happening in Columbus. They are excited about where our community is and the direction it is heading. I thank them for their kind words but tell them these successes are because of our staff and employees. As mayor I have been blessed to be leading a community at a time when we have the best employees that you could ask for. They are the ones that implement the policies and programs that we decide on. They are the ones that interact directly with the public. They are Columbus. And I sincerely thank them for all they do.

The Columbus volunteer firefighters held their annual appreciation dinner this month. This event is specifically to highlight the service of our volunteers. Years of service awards were given and retirements were acknowledged. I have said this before. Columbus has been blessed to have a dedicated volunteer group. They have helped support the paid force and allowed the community to receive the service that it expects. And utilizing the volunteers has allowed us to keep the cost of these services lower than our sister communities and therefore a benefit to our taxpayers. I sincerely thank our volunteers for all they do.

Nov. 11 marked Veterans Day. I was honored to participate in this year’s ceremony held at Scotus Central Catholic. It’s an event and a day set aside to honor those that have served. The program was done in front of the Scotus students -- hopefully this helps show them the efforts and sacrifices that our veterans gave while serving our country. WWII, Korea, Viet Nam, Desert Storm or peace time service our veterans were there when called. That is what has allowed us to enjoy what we have today. I sincerely thank them for all they did.

Further recognition was given this month when the Columbus Sertoma Club held its Service to Mankind Awards dinner. Sertoma looks for the qualified individual that meets extensive qualifications. Those qualities include: the number of people served or affected, is there a definite need for the service, the length of time performing the service, amount of time performing the service and the amount to funds, if any, spent on the service. This year’s recipient was Robbin Cutsor. I sincerely thank her for all she does.

Knowing that you are reading this after Thanksgiving, I hope you had the opportunity to reflect with your family and friends what you are thankful for. There are so many things that I am thankful for.

I am thankful for our city administrator, staff and city employees that operate an efficient business and are always striving to serve our citizens better.

I am thankful for those that provide 24/7, 365 essential services, especially police, fire, 911 dispatch and essential utility workers.

I am thankful for our city council members that take the time and dedicate themselves to serving Columbus.

I am thankful for all our citizen volunteers that fill such vital roles.

I am thankful for the citizens of Columbus, who as a whole, are excited about our community and want to see it continue to grow and proposer.

I am thankful for a business climate in Columbus that is on fire and looking to grow.

I am thankful that, in our area, COVID-19 is not overwhelming us, driving decisions or dividing us. Thus allowing us a sense of normalcy.

I am thankful that, despite our short comings, we live in the best country on earth.

I am thankful for the health and well-being of my family – my wife, children and grandchildren.

And finally I am thankful that God has allowed me the privilege to serve our community as your mayor. For without God’s blessing none of this would be possible.

Something Good Columbus.

Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.

