I have to start with the unexpected announcement from Councilman John Lohr that he would be resigning from his council seat. For personal reasons John has decided to end his run as a city councilman. It was with great appreciation for his service to our City and especially the Fourth Ward that I accepted John's resignation.

A lifetime resident of Columbus, John has served on the council since 2004 and brought invaluable insight to the issues affecting Columbus. His tenure has seen our city grow and prosper having a hand in many of our improvements. The Third Avenue and 12th Avenue viaducts, the new police and fire stations and the new community center which will open this summer. John’s presence will be missed.

I am currently accepting resumes from interested citizens that reside in Ward 4. I will do this though most of February. My hope would be to have a new council member seated by our March 6 council meeting. John Lohr will continue until such an appointment.

I was recently in Washington D.C. visiting our congressional delegation. City Administrator Tara Vasicek and I were joined by Kat Lopez and her sister Karina, representing Central Hispano, and members of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. We were also joined by individuals from Fremont and Norfolk.

We had an amazing trip and we’re given time with each of our elected officials -- Congressmen Adrian Smith, Don Bacon and Mike Flood, along with Sen. Deb Fischer and newly appointed Sen. Pete Ricketts. We shared our concerns regarding issues that really impact our communities, housing, labor/workforce, child care, immigration and more.

It is important to keep our elected officials aware of those issues that are important to us. Those key items (housing, labor/workforce, child care, immigration) are the very same items that are affecting our sister cities. So they need to hear “first hand” what is happening in Columbus and how we think they can help.

I can assure you that the voice of Columbus is well heard in Washington. We have the ear of our congressional delegation and they know who we are. And you can be proud that they represent us.

Excitement continues to build as the community center building edges closer to competition. The reality of having this facility occupied this summer is starting to sink in. The council was given another update tour of the building last Monday evening prior to the Feb. 21 council meeting. The plan is to get the keys in May and be moved in by August.

On Feb. 9 NDOT held a pre-construction public information open house at the American Legion regarding the upcoming Highway 30/23rd Street reconstruction that begins this spring. This event was well attended and gave the public the opportunity to have one on one with NDOT individuals and have their individual issues addressed.

This project is broken into three segments and will span three years. The first year it will begin at east 11th Avenue and is expected to go to 16th Avenue. All efforts will be made to minimize disruptions to local businesses and keep traffic flowing. Without question this project will cause some traffic issues, delays and infringe on businesses. We must do our best to navigate though this area, not get frustrated and continue to support those local businesses affected.

In another traffic related item the developer finally has the traffic signal installed at 23rd Street/36th Avenue (the Freddy's/Starbucks intersection). It will become operational Feb. 27. Making this signal functional was a part of the original redevelopment package for this area. Supply chain issues, multiplied by COVID, caused the delay in materials. It’s good to have this finally functional.

The downtown area is in the middle of some exciting developments. The Business Improvement Board (BID) voted to move forward with recommending to the city council the expansion of BID #2 and have a yearly assessment based on property valuations. The assessment being recommended is $200 per $100,000 of valuation.

The reason there is excitement about this new BID is that the downtown businesses are then able to have a direct say in what they want done and what they believe will help invigorate the downtown area. The BID is managed by them and the spending decisions are made by them. Future funded items could signage, art, streetscaping, lighting, pedestrian areas, trees, planters, foliage and much more.

The city is currently engaged in discussions with the county, Columbus Rural Fire Department and Duncan regarding EMS services. Columbus Fire Department has been the provider of these essential services for as long as anyone can remember. The issue is that fire protection is mandated by state statute and its cost is paid by levy. EMS services are not state mandated and are not included in the levy amount. This means the city is providing this service to Duncan Rural and Columbus Rural districts at no cost.

The need for EMS services has grown over the years and currently the calls from Columbus Rural and Duncan represent 12.5% of Columbus fire call volume. All of this is stretching the effective readiness of Columbus fire. Staffing needs to accommodate this volume have to be increased to stay efficient. The increased cost of such staffing will be shared with Columbus Rural and Duncan to reflect their use of the service so they pay their fair share.

These discussions are on going. We are sharing call volumes, staffing and equipment needs. Along with this Columbus Rural and Duncan are looking at any viable options that could be available. Homework continues and no decisions have been made.

These services are vital and necessary but costly to operate. Our goal is to arrive at an agreement that allows Columbus Rural and Duncan to utilize the services needed. And at the same time be able to assure the citizens of Columbus, who pay to fully operate and maintain our EMS services, that others are paying their fair share. I will keep everyone apprised as we move forward.

Casino excitement is building. Caesar’s continues to move forward. Work continues on the new facility west of town. And the renovation/remodeling that is taking place at Ag Park is coming along. We should be hearing specifics date very soon.

